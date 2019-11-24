Curvy Bombshell Denise Bidot Flashes Cleavage In See-Through Crop Top & Feather Jacket: ‘Oops’

Curvy bombshell Denise Bidot delivered a particularly sultry look in her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous Latina put her buxom curves on display in a shiny black crop top that left her deep cleavage fully exposed. The sexy garment boasted a revealing mesh insert which offered fans an eye-full of her busty assets, despite sporting a high-neckline. Her black bra was also visible through the sheer fabric, calling even further attention to her generous bust.

Denise flashed more than her ample chest in the bold attire. The stunning plus-size model paired the black crop top with matching leggings, baring her midriff in the sexy-chic ensemble. The high-waist item highlighted her trim midsection, underlining the difference between her narrow waistline and curvaceous chest.

The 33-year-old hottie added a whimsical touch to the stylish co-ord with an extravagant feather jacket in a vibrant hot-pink color. The eye-popping piece offered a striking contrast to her all-black ensemble, lending texture and character to the curve-flaunting look. Denise added even more color by painting her nails baby blue. She sported a fashionable pointy manicure that made the delicate shade of blue stand out even more.

Denise showed off her raven tresses perfectly coiffed in smooth, shiny locks. Her hair was styled with a mid-part and framed her face as it fell down her back and over her shoulder. Her glam was also on point, as the brunette bombshell sported a chic winged eyeliner that highlighted her deep brown eyes. Her makeup also included a subtle mascara, a touch of blush, and a skin-toned lipstick that accentuated her plump lips.

Denise showed off her eye-catching look in a pair of mirror selfies shot in her New York apartment. A modern black leather couch was visible in the frame, next to a metallic coffee table. An iconic painting of Ghandi decorated the light-toned wall behind her. An elegant wrought iron light fixture hung from the ceiling, completing the decor.

The Latina-Arab beauty, who is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent, paired the sexy look with a smoldering attitude, striking a couple of sultry poses for the camera. The first selfie showed her looking in the mirror with a seductive gaze and a slight pout. A swipe to the next slide saw her posing with her hand on her waist as she parted her lips in a provocative way.

Denise penned a brazen caption to match her scorching look, adding an array of uplifting hashtags, which included #bodypositive, #selflove, #livingmybestlife, and #feathers, among others.

“Never be afraid to take up space,” she wrote, before wishing her fans a happy start of the weekend.

According to the tags on her post, the flamboyant feather jacket was designed by Saulo Villela for Adrienne Landau. Saulo, who is also the label’s artistic director, shared the jazzy look in his Instagram Stories, with a sweet compliment for Denise. The ravishing model returned the favor by featuring his flattering post in her own Instagram Stories to further promote his stylish creation.

Replying to a fan comment, the bubbly Latina mentioned that her ultra-revealing crop top was by Fabletics, thereby giving a full account of who she was wearing.

As expected, the sexy look didn’t go unnoticed by her fans. The double Instagram update garnered close to 8,400 likes, in addition to 142 comments.

“FABULOUS,” one Instagrammer wrote in all caps, adding a beating-heart emoji for emphasis.

“The CAPTION!! I be rockin my magenta faux fur all winter even in a campaign office with everyone dressed in neutrals,” penned another.

Among the people who commented on the post was photographer Melissa Isabel, who has shot Denise on numerous occasions for her fashion campaigns.

“At this point I just need to hide you from my feed because I’ll keep flooding your comments,” she quipped, trailed by a string of laughing-crying and heart emoji.

Denise didn’t hesitate to reply.

“Hahaha I live for you and ur comments. Now can you hurry back to nyc already so we can hang,” she wrote, adding a blowing-kiss emoji.

Designer Saulo Villela also chimed in.

“Damn, you’re gorgeous! Love this look! Keep slaying gurrrrrl,” he commented, followed by three sparkling-heart emoji.

Once again, Denise was gracious enough to answer.

“Your coats give me so much LIFE!!!!!!,” she replied, trailed by a string of clapping-hands emoji.