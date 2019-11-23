‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Not A Cliffhanger Movie, According To Kevin Feige

Avengers: Infinity War might be considered one of the biggest cliffhanger movies of all time, but according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, it’s not that at all. The film saw the death of billions, which included a massive chunk of MCU superheroes leaving only the original Avengers and some sidekicks to live with the aftermath. Feige believes Infinity War is a complete movie on its own, and not a part of any other film, which would shut down anyone suggesting it was a cliffhanger.

“One of the reasons why we don’t consider Infinity War a cliffhanger is because the end of the movie is not the heroes disappearing. The end of the movie is Thanos content on a planet in a rather shockingly idyllic environment doing exactly what he told us he would do: sit and look upon a grateful universe. He succeeded, and that’s the end of the film. Will the Avengers try and stop him? Maybe. They’ll try. But they didn’t have much luck before, and I don’t think he’s worried that they’re going to have much luck now,” Feige noted (via CinemaBlend).

It looks like Feige isn’t the only one over at Marvel Studios who feels that way if his “we” is any indication of the companies thoughts.

The logic of Feige is sound, and it appears as if this was something the studio has thought about years and years ago. Originally, the last two Avengers films were going to be split up into what was known as Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and Avengers: Infinity War Part 2. After some time, Feige and other top members of Marvel Studios decided to make the films two separate entities, which would also squash those cliffhanger suggestions. Although the heroes are dealing with the aftermath of Infinity War in Endgame, the two movies hold on their own with their own beginning, middle, and conclusions.

The reason so many fans might consider the third Avengers movie a cliffhanger is because many of them suspected that all those superheroes couldn’t really be dead, and there would be some sort of resurrection coming in Endgame. While most moviegoers were shocked at the outcome of Infinity War, theories ran rampant on the internet immediately after the movie’s release which guessed how those dead heroes would come back in the next film. Everyone turned out to be correct, as time travel helped to “reverse” the effects of Thanos’s snap and brought back characters like Star-Lord, Black Panther, and Scarlet Witch.