NFL News: 33 Players Punished For Steelers-Browns Brawl Resulting In Nearly $1 Million In Fines

The ugly brawl ended up costing numerous players a lot of money.

The brawl between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers was one of the ugliest scenes the NFL has ever seen. A number of fines and punishments were already handed out to the main players involved, but it was much bigger than Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph. The league has now doled out all of the punishments for those involved, and it has amounted to nearly $1 million in fines for 33 different players.

It was a brutal fight which included Browns defensive end Garrett swinging a helmet through the air and crashing it down on the head of Steelers quarterback Rudolph. The move resulted in Garrett being suspended indefinitely and for at least the rest of the 2019 season, including the playoffs if the Browns make it.

ESPN is now reporting that 33 different players between the two teams have been disciplined for the big fight. Fines eventually added up to a total of $732,422 due to involvements of different levels for the brawl that took place on November 14, 2019.

29 players were fined on Saturday for entering the fight. Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Steelers and Jarvis Landry of the Browns were each fined $3,507 for “entering the fight area” once the melee started on the field and turned ugly.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

The biggest fines went to the two organizations as the Browns and Steelers were each fined $250,000.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game after he pushed Rudolph to the ground once the quarterback was hit in the head with his own helmet. Ogunjobi’s fine of $10,527 was rescinded after he filed an appeal with the NFL.

Rudolph was not suspended at all, but he was fined a total of $50,000 as reported by ESPN on Saturday. That may not seem like a lot for an NFL player, but the rookie quarterback has a base salary deal of $658,267 for 2019.

Myles Garrett ended up being fined $45,623 for his role in the fight, and that is less than the fine given to the man he hit with a helmet. Still, Garrett stands to lose around $1.2 million in salary due to the fact that the games he’ll miss during his suspension will be without pay.

The second largest fine for Pittsburgh is for Maurkice Pouncey who has to pay up $35,096 for going after Garrett in the middle of it all.

The NFL was not happy about the brawl during the game and they needed to make a statement when it came to discipline and fines. 33 players in total were fined for their actions in the brawl, and it is very likely that the Browns and Steelers learned valuable lessons from it all.