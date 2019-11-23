‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Shows Off Baby Bump In Lacy Black Bodysuit

Lauren Drain is showing that pregnant women don’t have to give up their sex appeal with the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the fitness model, trainer, and registered nurse is posing in a black bodysuit with tiny blue shorts that seem to have been pulled down to reveal the curve of her baby bump. The bodysuit features an underwire bra with lace trim and a striped, partially sheer panel around the midsection. The sides of the garment are lacy and slightly see-through as well.

Lauren accessorized her look with a black newsboy hat and delicate layered necklaces. Her pin-straight blond hair is down and falls well past her shoulders, and she has one hand placed on her hip as she strikes a sassy, seductive pose.

In the caption, Lauren revealed that her outfit is from fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing. While she didn’t reveal the name of the design, it looks like the mom-to-be is wearing their “Shape Black Lace Mesh Stripe Bodysuit” which retails for around $23 on their website. Besides the black version that Lauren is wearing, it is also available in red, dusty pink, white, light green, and beige.

In the comments section, several fans voiced their approval for the photo.

“Finest pregnant woman I have ever seen,” one fan wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“U look gorgeous,” another admirer added.

“Wow you look absolutely stunning,” a third person gushed.

Others shared their congratulations.

“I absolutely love your post, congrats on your bundle of joy coming…… Many blessings,” a fourth commenter wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Lauren has made pregnancy look sexy. In a previous post, she showed off her bump in a gold slip dress that’s similar to an outfit she showed off on Instagram before she was pregnant. Lauren posted the previous photo next to the present one and asked her fans to spot the difference.

In the comments section, more than one commenter said that she looked just as stunning as she did before, and others wrote that she looks better now that she’s pregnant.

The post has accumulated over 55,000 likes and close to 800 comments since it was posted a day ago.

In an Instagram post from three days ago, Lauren revealed that she’s eight months pregnant while she posed in a fitted red evening gown with a voluminous train.

“Celebrating 32 weeks and trying to embrace the beauty of pregnancy!” she wrote in the caption. “7-8 weeks left!”