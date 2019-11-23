Dwayne Johnson Confirms ‘Black Adam’ Will Introduce A New Superhero Team

It looks like a new superhero team is going to be introduced in 2021’s Black Adam, according to Dwayne Johnson. The actor, who will play the title role, recently gave a subtle hint about the upcoming film while promoting Jumanji: The Next Level. In a new interview, via CinemaBlend, Johnson revealed that the JSA will be showing up in the very near future.

“We’re also gonna introduce JSA in Black Adam. So in JSA maybe there’s a (role)…They have an animal, a pet,” Johnson joked about including pal Kevin Hart in his new superhero film.

The JSA is the Justice Society of America, not to be confused with the Justice League. The band of superheroes has had many members over the years, so it will be interesting to see which characters make their debut in Black Adam. Hawkman, Stargirl, and Atom Smasher have all been rumored to make their debut in the upcoming DC Comics film, and Johnson’s recent comments just might confirm it. The JSA was first introduced in the 1940s and is known as the first superhero group from the comic book line.

The superhero group has already made their debut in mainstream media, popping up in Smallville and Legends of Tomorrow, but Black Adam will be their big-screen debut.

There’s a whole lot of characters to choose from which might make up the JSA in Johnson’s movie, and they’re all divided up by ages in DC Comics. Black Adam does not appear in the superhero group from the Golden, Silver or Bronze age, or the Infinite Earth additions. He did show up in what is known as the “JSA Additions” which includes a handful of other members.

Here’s who could be a part of JSA in the upcoming film:

Hawkman

Sand/Sandman

Black Canary

Hourman (as Matthew Tyler)

Atom Smasher

Doctor Fate

Hawkgirl

Star-Spangled Kid/Stargirl

Mister Terrific

Doctor Mid-Nite

Jakeem Thunder

Captain Marvel

Hourman (as Rick Tyler)

CinemaBlend notes that the JSA is normally tied to World War II, which might give insight as to the time period Black Adam is going to revolve around. The character has not been alluded to in any of the other DCEU films so far, so don’t expect characters like Superman, Wonder Woman or The Flash (all of whom have been tied to the JSA) to appear in the upcoming flick. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is the only DCEU character confirmed to have another solo flick at this time.

Black Adam hits theaters on December 22, 2021. Johnson is the only actor attached at this time.