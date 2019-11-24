Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Show Off Some PDA At Theme Park With Family

The Duggar family has been to Silver Dollar City many times before.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar recently took their family to a theme park in Missouri. Not only did the kids and grandkids have loads of fun, but the elders appeared to make it a date night as well. The pair packed on the PDA as they strolled along looking at all the sights.

Radar Online was able to snatch a photo of the reality stars as they were in a lip lock on Wednesday, November 20, at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri. Many members of the family, including Josh and Anna Duggar and their five kids, went along for the ride with Jim Bob, Michelle, and the younger siblings. The photo that was snapped revealed the patriarch leaning over to kiss his famous wife on the lips as Michelle is seen pushing a stroller along as they walked together. An onlooker shared some details with the entertainment site on seeing the TLC stars roaming about.

Jim Bob and Michelle are known for not being shy about showing affection in front of the TLC cameras. It also looks like they don’t hold back their PDA when it comes to being out in public either. It wasn’t just one kiss that was seen. Jim Bob Duggar apparently stole a few kisses the whole time they were there.

“They stopped and kissed like that, and then they would walk a little further and stop and kiss again!” said the park-goer that spotted them.

The mom of 19 kids wore a denim skirt for the outing and paired it with a pink shirt jacket with a pink and white top underneath. Keeping to the Duggar family rule, the other women and girls were all wearing skirts or dresses as well. In addition to Josh and Anna, the older siblings included Jana, Jed, and Jason. Jana’s BFF, Laura DeMasie, was also with them. The park was all decorated for Christmas, as seen in a few of Jim Bob and Michelle’s Instagram photos.

Josh and Anna appeared to be the only married couple that traveled along to the theme park. Anna is due for her sixth child this upcoming week. It has been an eventful few days prior to their day of fun as Josh Duggar’s used car lot was raided by the Department of Homeland Security. No one knows exactly why they were there or what they were looking for, but it certainly didn’t appear to bother the Duggars enough to ruin their fun at Silver Dollar City.