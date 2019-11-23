Tyler Cameron Caught On Video Making Out With A Mystery Blonde Woman

Tyler Cameron has clearly moved on from Gigi Hadid.

Tyler Cameron from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette has been seen out and about with a variety of women since his time on the show ended. Most recently, he was caught on video kissing an unidentified blonde woman. Fans have been speculating who the blonde might be, with many thinking it could be Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, according to TMZ.

Cameron was in Los Angeles, California on Friday night to enjoy a Clippers game at Staples Center. Following the game, he headed to a club which was where he met up with this mystery woman. In the video, Cameron can be seen singing along the music playing in the club and standing next to the blonde. He appears to notice that he’s being recorded and turns away. As the clip continues, dancing figures move out of the way just in time to reveal and the blonde woman passionately making out.

It didn’t take long for fans to realize that woman strongly resembled Karanikolaou, who is a model and Instagram star that is usually called Stassie. Karanikolaou also happened to be at the Clippers game on Friday and was wearing an outfit that looked just like the one the mystery woman has on. In other photos take of Karanikolaou from that evening, she showed off her curves in a black short sleeved crop top and jeans, her hair down in loose waves.

Neither Cameron nor Karanikolaou have confirmed that they were in fact together at the club.

Recently, Cameron called it quits with supermodel Gigi Hadid whom he’d been dating. The pair both unfollowed one another on Instagram, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The pair had a brief romance and were seen out on about on various dates during that time. Cameron even accompanied Hadid to her grandmother’s funeral. Cameron never revealed the specific reason as to why they ended it, but inside sources say they are still good friends and on good terms.

“Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend, they were really close, and he still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over,” one source said.

The source went on to say that just because they both unfollowed one another doesn’t “mean that they aren’t speaking or have any bad blood between them.”

Prior to his relationship with Hadid, Cameron was seen leaving Brown’s house in the early hours of the morning.