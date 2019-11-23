Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight White Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her followers with another Instagram update, this time rocking a skintight white mini dress and posing with a sleek car.

In the first snap from her double update, Tarsha posed with her body perched on the edge of a black seat in a sporty white car. She rocked a form-fitting white tank-style mini dress that flaunted her cleavage and also showed off her toned legs. She kept the look casual by pairing the dress with crisp white sneakers rather than heels and didn’t rock many accessories. She tagged the brand Oh Polly in the caption and told her followers that that was where her simple yet sexy dress came from.

Her hair was down in a sleek sheet that cascaded over her back and chest, and she posed with one hand on her knee and the other resting against her head. She gazed off into the distance and appeared to be wearing neutral makeup, with nude lips and eye makeup in neutral tones.

In the distance, several skyscrapers were visible, and Tarsha clarified in the geotag that the snap was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia. For the second snap in the series, Tarsha stared straight at the camera with a seductive look on her face. She placed one hand behind her and rested the other elbow on the side of the car door. The white dress hugged her curves and emphasized her hourglass physique, and Tarsha’s bronzed skin popped against the crisp white color of her dress.

The fans of the stunner from Australia couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and it racked up more than 8,400 likes within just two hours. Tarsha didn’t provide any context of what she was doing posing with the sleek car, but her followers didn’t seem to care. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look and to shower her with compliments.

“Gorgeous babe,” one follower commented.

Another fan called Tarsha “the most beautiful girl i have ever seen.”

Loading...

“You are out of this world,” another follower commented.

Another simple said “so stunning.”

Tarsha has shared smoking-hot snaps of herself in a wide variety of outfits lately. Just yesterday, the Australian bombshell shared a picture of herself in a crochet bikini top and a scandalous pair of crocheted pants that exposed a ton of her flawless skin and left her followers drooling over her curves.