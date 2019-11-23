Blond Bombshell Hannah Palmer Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Floral Dress With Plunging Neckline

Hannah Palmer gave her one million Instagram followers something to get excited about on Saturday when she uploaded a photo in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous in floral dress with a plunging neckline.

The photo captured Hannah sitting in a room on a carpeted floor with a mustard colored wall behind her. The angle showed her from the knees up. She sat on one hip with both of her legs extended to the side while leaning slightly forward on both of her hands. The pose put her cleavage and hourglass figure on display. The picture also accentuated the beauty’s toned thighs and smooth skin.

Hannah’s outfit looked like the perfect summer dress, as it was sleeveless and appeared to made out of lightweight fabric. It was impossible to tell just how long the dress was because she was sitting down. However, it appeared to have some kind of slit either on the side or in the front and a ruffle along the bottom of the bustline. The blond bombshell looked feminine and sexy as she sat with the dress pulled up to the top of her thighs.

Hannah’s makeup was flawless and included dark brows, thick lashes and a pink gloss on her full lips. Her hair was parted on the side and fell down in loose curls over her shoulders. Her blue eyes popped as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Hannah kept the caption short, simply mentioning that the dress came from fashion brand Revolve.

Her followers gushed over how pretty she looked.

“Just absolutely gorgeous and perfect. So beautiful and sexy,” one admirer wrote.

“So stunning. Beautiful is an understatement,” commented a second follower.

“You are always a bright ray of sunlight on a cold and rainy day!!!” said a third fan.

“You would make my dreams come true…” joked a fourth admirer.

Hannah seems to leave many of her followers breathless. Over the past several months, her Instagram following has grown to one million, and it is likely to continue growing if she continues to share sexy photos.

The beauty seems to know what her fans like to see — which seems to be plenty of skin. From skimpy bathing suits to slinky dresses, Hannah doesn’t seem to mind showing of her figure. She recently thrilled her fans when she wore a tiny yellow, polka dot bikini. Whatever she wears, her fans can always count on her looking fabulous.