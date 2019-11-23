‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Sky Days Flaunts Cleavage In Strapless Top On Instagram

Sky Days shared a new Instagram photo yesterday where she showed off her cleavage in a revealing top. The shirt she wore was mustard yellow with frayed edges, and it was also strapless. It featured vertical stripes throughout in a darker shade of yellow. The image was heavily cropped, only showing the stunner from her chest-up. However, it was easy to see that the top featured a plunge neckline, as her chest was left on full display.

The reality TV star posed with her left hand on top of her head, as she looked over her shoulder. She closed her eyes and pursed her lips, as she showed off her profile. This photo also revealed her haircut, as she rocked very short hair. Oftentimes, Sky is seen sporting bright-colored wigs, so this probably makes it easier for her to switch up her looks.

Sky didn’t wear any visible jewelry, although her various tattoos could be easily seen. This included a piece on the right side of her neck, which was a sugar skull with something sticking out of its mouth, which is presumably a cigarette. Plus, she has lettering on her left collarbone, along with a full sleeve on her left arm. Her tattoos offered some pops of color, which included red, green, and purple.

The tattoo artist was spotted posing indoors in front of a white wall. Behind her to her left was a tall dresser, which featured mirrored doors.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave their messages for Sky.

“LOVE YOUR SHORT HAIR,” raved a follower.

“I got that same tat on my arm,” claimed a fan.

“What type of tattoo in your neck? Who is that? @flyyytattedsky Interesting pretty strange and cool at the same time,” asked an admirer.

“Sis u r glowing something serious so happy for y’all,” wrote a fourth Instagram user, likely referring to her relationship with rapper, 600 Breezy.

Sky shared a lot more photos with her boyfriend towards the beginning of their relationship, but it seems like the two are still going strong.

In addition, the Black Ink Crew star showed off her cleavage last month when she rocked a low-cut shirt. She was seen on the set of the reality TV show, as she wore a tan, strapless top. It featured long sleeves and a front-tie accent, which left her chest on full display. Plus, she wore a couple of necklaces, one which fell into her cleavage.