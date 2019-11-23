Kylie Jenner Rocks Hoodie & Curve-Flaunting Leather Pants In Latest Instagram Update: ‘Chill Saturdays’

Kylie Jenner served up a casual yet undeniably sexy look in today’s Instagram update. The reality star took a break from the extravagant, skin-baring looks she has been sharing as she peddles her “Naughty List” holiday lip kit to showcase a less colorful but equally enticing outfit.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a cozy hoodie from Suspicious Antwerp — a loose-fit design in a trendy dark-gray color, which beautifully flattered Kylie’s flawless complexion. The stylish item sported the brand’s famous logo — a Dia de los Muertos skull, featured in white on both the front and back of the hoodie. The garment was also inscribed with the label’s name, written on the back in white font that followed a square pattern.

Kylie teamed up the loose hoodie with a sexy pair of skintight black leather pants, which gave an edge to the casual look. The figure-hugging piece fit her like a glove, highlighting her bodacious curves.

The makeup mogul was all dolled up for the occasion, and wore a bold skin-toned lipstick that made her plump lips appear even fuller. She further highlighted her beautiful features with a chic winged eyeliner and sported perfectly contoured eyebrows, as well as elegant curly eyelashes. Her makeup also included a touch of blush and a gorgeous foundation that made her skin look like porcelain.

The sexy-chic look came with a change of hairstyle, as Kylie swapped her iconic long mane for a sleek long bob that kept the focus on her gorgeous visage. She wore her hair with a mid-part, letting her raven locks frame her face in shiny strands that were combed to perfection.

Kylie showcased the eye-catching look in a pair of photos that captured two very different poses. The first snap shared with fans saw her sitting on a modern-looking couch, which featured a simple design and a minimalist palette that complemented her outfit. The furniture piece sported a black wooden frame and light-gray upholstery, which made Kylie’s darker-toned apparel really pop. The couch frame was adorned with a variety of decorations, which included tiny colorful jars and shiny boxes. A few vintage-gray throw pillows completed the decor. The KUWTK star shot a smoldering look at the camera, looking directly into the lens with an intense gaze.

A swipe to the next slide showed the 21-year-old hottie standing in front of a floor-length mirror and showing off her bombshell curves. The photo appeared to be a bathroom snap, as a group of shiny gray-toned bathroom stalls were reflected in the mirror. Snapped with her back turned to the camera, Kylie gazed at her own reflection, all the while putting her voluptuous backside on display in the tight-fitting leather pants. Large side pockets called attention to her round hips — as did a trendy zipper detail, visible in the mirror on the front of the pants.

Since her reflection was just as much represented in the snap, the photo offered a complete, front-and-back look at her fashionable outfit. Kylie pulled up the hoodie all the way to her waist, flaunting her curvy derriere. Her nails featured a stiletto square tip manicure and were painted in a subtle shade of pastel pink that added a sweet tone to her edgy look.

In the caption of her post, Kylie made it clear that the photos were part of a paid ad for Suspicious Antwerp.

“Love you guys,” she wrote, while also making sure to tag the brand.

The same snaps were shared to Instagram by the Belgium-founded label, with a message that read, “The woman who makes us believe we all can @kyliejenner,” followed by a black heart emoji.

Loading...

Fans were immediately won over by the double Instagram update. The post clocked in over 3.6 million likes within a couple of hours of going live. In addition, more than 15,500 people stopped by the comments section to drop a line for the KUWTK star.

“Love this hairstyle,” wrote one person.

“Omg you’re slaying….,” penned another Instagrammer, followed by three heart-eyes emoji and a fire emoji.

The sentiment was echoed by a third message that read, “Slayy girly!!!,” trailed by four heart emoji.

“How the hell are you so gorgeous all the time,” commented a fourth fan, adding a string of screaming-face emoji.