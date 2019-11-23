WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Still Greatly Affected By Losing Chris Jericho To AEW

Chris Jericho may go down as the greatest loss by Vince McMahon and WWE.

There have already been a number of big names join All Elite Wrestling after parting ways with WWE, but is one any bigger than another? When Chris Jericho was announced as joining AEW, the wrestling fans of the world were absolutely shocked by the huge move. As the first year of AEW’s existence is soon coming to a close, it appears as if Vince McMahon is still greatly affected by the loss of his former multi-time world champion.

Cody Rhodes is one of the former WWE superstars who is responsible for creating AEW and bringing it into existence. Dustin Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Shawn Spears, and others have also parted ways with Vince’s promotion and decided to try the ring somewhere else.

Chris Jericho is the current (and first-ever) AEW World Champion, and he’s making sure that the world knows who he is. It’s hard to be a wrestling fan and not know of Y2J, but the former WWE superstar wants to bring as much attention as possible to All Elite and it has been working.

Even though Jericho had been a part-time superstar in WWE for years, he was still always one of the biggest names on the roster. After his last run ended, it was expected that he would be back in the future and eventually finish off his career with the promotion, but that didn’t happen.

Now, he’s a full-fledged member of AEW and Vince McMahon is rumored to still be upset about it.

AEW

Wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich recently spoke with the High Spots podcast and revealed this detail about McMahon and Jericho. As transcribed by Ringside News, the loss of Jericho is a decision that Vince has come to regret and it is said to actually “haunt” him to this very day.

Loading...

“(Chris) Jericho has become one of the things that’s still affecting Vince and I think that’s why he signed that contract with Randy Orton right away, because Randy Orton was pushing the envelope of saying to WWE if you don’t sign me I’m going to be a free agent and guess what (Tony) Khan is going to give me that money.” “Vince is still haunted with not giving Jericho a better offer and he’s not going to make that same mistake again.”

The deal with Orton that Savinovich is referring to is one made earlier in November. Randy Orton had been teasing on social media that he could leave WWE since his contract was expiring soon, but he ended up being re-signed to a new multi-year deal.

Randy Orton teased going to AEW, but Vince McMahon obviously wasn’t going to let that happen. Chris Jericho’s loss was huge by WWE and it is very possible that the big boss is still reeling from letting him walk, but the time has passed on changing that decision.