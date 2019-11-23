Pauline Tantot Flaunts Tiny Waist In Tight Latex Dress

Pauline Tantot showed off her trim figure in a new Instagram update, as she rocked a purple latex dress. The ensemble was very tight and hugged all of her curves, emphasizing her tiny waist. It featured a scoop neckline and thin straps, with a butterfly design decorating her waist. The butterflies were made up of small sparkling gems. The latex fabric shined in the light, as the bombshell struck several poses for the camera.

The model pulled her hair back in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. She secured it at the top with a fuzzy light purple hair-tie, which matched her outfit. She left a couple of tendrils to frame her face, with the hair seemingly colored white and purple. Pauline also accessorized with multiple earrings and a glittering necklace.

The first photo of the set showed her standing in a bedroom. She leaned forward slightly, while placing her hands in front of her. Pauline leaned forward on her right leg and gave her signature pout. The second photo was very similar to the first, except the model shifted her weight back as she straightened slightly. The final shot gave fans a look at her outfit from a lower vantage point. Pauline stood up straight wile popping out her right knee.

Behind the model was a large, white window with shutters. A low, wrought-iron gate could be seen at the bottom of the windows. Plus, a lamp behind her illuminated the room.

Fans gushed about the images in the comments section.

“Great photos!! You are just so very beautiful in every way,” raved a follower.

Others focused on her captions.

“Your haters are the one who failed,” declared a fan.

Loading...

“Looks more like success to me. You’ll never fail,” encouraged an admirer.

“Tattoo or stickers on your hand?” asked a fourth Instagram user.

They were likely referring to the butterfly on Pauline’s left hand. The stunner sported not just the butterfly but also a small line drawing of a heart with an arrow through it inches above her wrist.

Previously, the stunner shared another photo where she showed off her tiny waist. This time, she was seen taking a selfie in the mirror, as her pants fell down. She reached her right hand to grab onto a small shelf above her, as she angled her body to show off her derriere. Her toned midriff was also on full display while she posed in a crop tank and yellow plaid pants.