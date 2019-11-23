Sofia Jamora Exudes Coy Vibes In Black Bikini On Instagram

Sofia Jamora shared a new bikini pic several days ago with her Instagram fans, and it showed her exuding coy vibes. She was seen posing at a pool, as she stood in shallow waters. The water reached her upper thighs, as she rocked a black two-piece. The bikini featured silver grommets and buckles, which decorated her straps. The top had a classic cut, while the bottoms were small and high-waisted. The blond stood with her left leg in front, as she placed her let hand on her upper thighs. Meanwhile, she wore her hair down in a middle part, which she brushed behind her ears. Much of her hair was brushed over her right shoulder. She seemingly wore a wig, as her hair was extra-long and fell down to her booty.

The model didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, if any, and glanced up at the camera with her chin angled down. She smiled with her lips closed, and gave a coy expression. Plus, Sofia kept things simple and didn’t appear to be wearing any jewelry.

The bombshell didn’t reveal her location, but it was a luxurious backdrop. Beside the pool with light blue water, the wall behind her was decorated with stone-and-tile accents. Plus, it looked like the room had high ceilings. The wall featured rectangular stone that was decorated with square and diamond tiles. There were two rows of the stone-and-tile design, which was broken up by a row of thin rectangles. And in the left corner of the pool was a large, decorative vase. It was white with rectangular and circular geometric designs.

Fans left tons of messages for the model in the comments section, with most people focusing on her good looks.

“Sofia you’re out of this world,” gushed a follower.

“Love seeing you with no makeup,” noted an admirer.

“Stunning! So much beauty in this photograph,” raved a fan.

“U look like the ice princess in shark boy in lava girl,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Last month, the Instagram sensation was spotted in another bikini. This time, she wore another black ensemble, except the swimsuit had a simple cut. There were no grommets or belt buckles, but rather, clean lines. Her bottoms were high-waisted with a thong-style back, as Sofia posed outdoors. She stood in a body of water, as she gave smoldering looks. The second photo of the set showed her with her back to the camera.