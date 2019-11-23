Kate Upton Sizzles In White Crop Top, A Jacket, And Black Underwear: ‘Couldn’t Find Pants’

Kate Upton revealed that she shares the same struggles as many of her Instagram followers. On laundry day, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model has limited wardrobe options. The mom of one shared a picture of herself to give her fans a visual of her problems.

In the picture, Upton posed in front of a window that let in plenty of bright light. She leaned against a gray patterned wall. The model wore a white cropped top, which crossed just below her ample chest, revealing a hint of her toned stomach. She wore black high waisted underwear that came up above her belly button. Over the top, the model wore a gray and white patterned blazer, which she left open in the front. The jacket hung down to her mid-thighs, which remained bare because Upton joked that she couldn’t find pants due to laundry day.

The blond bombshell wore her long locks in soft waves with a messy side part. Pieces of her hair hung over each shoulder, and her side-swept bangs partly covered one eyebrow. On her face, Upton helped her gorgeous eyes pop with heavy black eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, and light eyeshadow. She wore a hint of blusher on her cheeks and a neutral lip color. In the image, Upton’s gorgeous wedding set was visible because she bent her arms and held her hands gently in front of her waist.

The model’s followers on the popular social media platform responded positively to her post, with nearly 100,000 hitting the “like” button within the first two hours after she shared the gorgeous picture. Plus, almost 500 Instagram users also took the time to drop a comment praising the mom of one-year-old Genevieve.

“Looking so beautiful, wonderful, amazing gorgeous blonde. Mind-blowing good nice face. Keep it up and don’t drink alcohol or smoke because it’s not good for your health, please. I love you. Take care of yourself, please,” one of her fans advised.

“It’s a no pants kinda day,” agreed a follower.

“I’ve been trying to wear this look in the workplace for years, but I keep getting written up,” joked another Instagram user.

“You can have mine just for a while! You’re so gorgeous, my dear!” replied a fourth fan who also included a thumbs-up emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the model and her husband, MLB player Justin Verlander, recently celebrated their daughter’s first birthday. Upton shared sweet photos of the little girl to mark the occasion.