Demi Rose Flashes Cleavage In Nothing But A Towel For Flirty Instagram Video: ‘Moving Selfie’

Demi Rose Mawby has just shared another sun-kissed video from her Thailand vacation, and fans are all over her smoking-hot look.

After showing off her jaw-dropping figure in an eye-catching clip that saw her rocking a barely-there black string bikini at the beach, as reported by The Inquisitr on Friday, the Instagram sensation thrilled her massive following with a flirty video selfie that focused on her gorgeous glam. This time around, the stunning British model posed in nothing but a white towel — but she more than made up for the simple-looking garb with a heavy set of accessories, literally. Demi wore a massive gold necklace made up of three opulent strands of stone-encrusted spheres, which coiled around her neck, adorning her generous decolletage with a ruby-hued glow. She further accessorized with matching earrings, which appeared to be a large hoop design.

Demi’s glam was equally eye-catching. The brunette bombshell highlighted her beautiful features with a sophisticated winged eyeliner. She also sported perfectly contoured eyebrows and wore dramatic faux eyelashes that were curled to perfection. Demi painted her luscious lips with a glossy pink lipstick that accentuated their natural fullness. She also wore a touch of blush and a dab of luminizer, which gave a glittering shine to her flawless fair skin.

As far as hairstyle was concerned, Demi rocked the wet hair look. Her chestnut-brown tresses fell over her shoulder in a cascade of wet curls. A few rebel tendrils were swept across her face, adding to the hotness of her look.

The video selfie was closely cropped to her face to showcase her chic makeup and extravagant jewelry. However, the English beauty still managed to show some curves, flashing her cleavage in the skimpy apparel. Posing on what looked like a pool chaise lounge chair, the 24-year-old hottie held up the towel with one hand, gently pressing it against her chest in a gesture that called attention to her buxom curves. Her nails featured a matte black manicure that offered an elegant contrast to her scanty apparel, further luring the gaze to her shapely chest.

Demi served up a very seductive look in the short but gripping video. The attention-grabbing clip started with an eye-full of Demi’s busty assets. The camera then zoomed in on her gorgeous face, as Demi tilted her head to the side and softly batted her eyelashes in a coy gesture that only served to make her look more appealing. Her plump lips were slightly parted in a provocative way. The dark-haired beauty looked directly into the camera with an intense gaze, then closed her eyes to show off her dramatic eyelashes.

The British bombshell captioned the video with a blowing-kiss emoji that added a flirty vibe to her post. She also used a rainbow filter on the sexy footage, for a whimsical touch that spread vacation vibes among her vast fanbase.

Unsurprisingly, the clip immediately caught the eye of her legion of fans, with nearly 300,000 people hitting the “Like” button on her post. In addition, the sultry update garnered over 850 comments from Demi’s ardent admirers, who were thrilled to see the Instagram sensation slaying another smoldering look.

“Demi you’re definitely on [sic] of the most gorgeous women that Instagram has to offer…,” wrote one person, adding a bomb emoji.

“U really are the definition of perfection heart,” penned another, followed by a black heart emoji.

“You look like an Angel babe,” opined a third Instagrammer, who tagged Demi in their post, adding a drooling face emoji and a fire emoji for emphasis.

“A living deity,” quipped a fourth fan, ending their message with an emoji of two hands folded together in prayer.