‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss And Her Husband Todd Tucker Welcome A Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker recently announced that their new daughter has arrived.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star welcomed her third child via surrogate on Friday, November 22. The couple’s daughter is their first together, as they each have older daughters, Riley and Kayla, from previous relationships. The couple’s new addition also joins their first biological child together, Ace Wells Tucker, 3.

According to Hollywood Life, Burruss was the first to make the announcement to her loved ones that her daughter had arrived. The singer-songwriter posted a text message screenshot to her fans on Instagram. In the message, which was reposted by The Shade Room’s Instagram page, Burruss shared that she and Tucker decided to name their little girl Blaze Tucker. She also shared how happy she was to welcome her baby girl to the Burruss-Tucker tribe. At the time of writing, the reposted image had more than 300,000 likes. The photo also received more than 4,000 comments from fans who congratulated the growing family. Burruss herself even stepped into the post’s comments and declared that the family is already “so in love” with the baby.

Burruss had shared in the season 12 premiere of RHOA that she and Tucker had made the decision to have another child via surrogate. Burruss had expressed in the previous season that, because of her difficult pregnancy with Ace, she knew that she wanted to go the surrogacy route to avoid having the same issues. Burruss shared that, while she was excited that her surrogate became pregnant soon after they began the process, the pregnancy had a rough start in the beginning.

“We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t continue,” Burruss said during her confessional interview. “I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it.”

Burruss first let her audience know that she was well into the surrogacy process back in March. When asked about the process during an episode on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Burruss shared that she was in the early stages of the process, but was prepared to share the good news with her fans soon once things began to develop.

“I don’t want to tell too much. But we have moved forward, God willing,” Burruss said at the time.

Burruss and Tucker began dating back in 2012 after meeting on the set of RHOA. In 2014, the couple tied the knot in front of their loved ones and a plethora of their celebrity friends.