‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Krystal Nielson Rocks Tight Spandex Outfits On Instagram

Krystal Nielson shared a new Instagram video to promote a giveaway, and she rocked a variety of tight spandex outfits that hugged her every curve. The clip began with her posing in front of a large, gold-framed mirror that was propped against the corner of a room. Her first outfit was in different blue hues, with the sports bra boasting a blue snakeskin print. Her leggings were dark blue with the snakeskin accents on the waist and at the bottom.
The second outfit was black-and-white. The top featured a white, marbled pattern, and the bottoms were black with the marble accents throughout. Krystal showed off the look from all angles and even flexed her arm for a moment.
Her third outfit had a completely different vibe, as it included a black tank top and purple capri leggings. The tank had thick straps and a unique twisted design that turned it into a crop top. The leggings featured two small oval accents on her calves.
From there, Krystal’s dog made a quick appearance before she showed off her scrunchie and pulled her hair into a ponytail. This time, she wore a black sports bra and booty shorts, with the bra featuring two sets of straps. Until she styled her ponytail, she was seen wearing her hair down with a side part.
The former Bachelor in Paradise star made the video in what appeared to be her bedroom, as her bed was visible in the mirror’s reflection. A potted green plant was placed next to the mirror, while a large macrame wall hanging could be seen above the bed. The bed featured an off-white, plush headboard along with pink-and-white bedding, including pillows and blankets. The clip also appeared to be taken on a sunny day, as the light streamed into the room from the left side of the frame.
Krystal kept the video upbeat and fun, as she flashed her wide smile throughout. She alternated between looking into the mirror and facing the camera directly.
In addition, the BIP star previously showed off her toned figure in a floral sports bra and baggy pants. This update from April was a selfie, as Krystal smiled while looking down at the camera. She also flexed her arm and showed off her muscles. At the time, the photo did stir some concern among her fans over whether she was losing too much weight. However, she works as a fitness coach, so it’s no surprise that she is constantly working on her figure.