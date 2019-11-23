Blond Bombshell Anna Katharina Strikes Sultry Pose In Dark Tunnel To Show Off Pink Bikini

Anna Katharina is in a creepy-looking tunnel for her latest bikini snap on Instagram. In the shared photo, the model is rocking a blush pink two-piece swimsuit that stands out in the dark surroundings. Her long blond hair is cascading past her shoulders in loose curls and she’s rocking subtle, glamorous makeup that accentuates her eyes.

In the caption, the model claimed that the tunnel offered ideal lighting conditions for the photoshoot.

“Ignore the fact that I’m in a dark tunnel just to get good lighting…. that should be the beginning of a scary movie,” she wrote.

The caption also reveals that her bikini is from Fashion Nova. While Anna didn’t disclose the name of the design, it looks a lot like the brand’s “Check Me Out Underwire Bikini” which currently retails for $20 on their website and is available in black, white, or coral.

In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for Anna’s physical beauty with effusive compliments.

“You are seriously stunning!!!” one fan wrote.

“I think you’re the prettiest woman in the universe!” another added.

“WOW such an incredible body and flawless beauty,” a third admirer commented.

“Wow you are absolutely perfect!” a fourth gushed. “You are so hot.”

But a couple of commenters seemed more interested in asking questions and commenting about the tunnel instead of the swimsuit. One Instagram user asked if she was in a sewage drain when the photo was taken. Anna replied that it was a possibility. Another agreed that the tunnel had great lighting for photos, and Anna quipped that it made the risk of being attacked by zombies worth it.

This appears to be the first time that Anna has stood in a tunnel to pose for a bikini photo. But she has used unique backdrops in her images before. In one photo on her Instagram page, she’s posing inside of what looks like a wooden wave-like sculpture to show off a strapless yellow bandeau-style bikini from Pretty Little Thing. In the photo, she’s giving the camera a seductively squinty stare but chose to make a joke about it in her caption.

“Me trying to read the Chick-fil-a drive-thru menu without my glasses,” she wrote.

The post currently has almost 25,000 likes and 370 comments.

In a more recent photo, she’s perched on the side of a yacht while wearing a fuchsia string bikini and a blue baseball cap. That post has accumulated over 18,000 likes since it was posted and 250-plus people have commented on it.