21-Year-Old Bodybuilder Joseph Baena Is A Dead Ringer For Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger In New Instagram Picture

There’s no mistaking Joseph Beana’s famous lineage in the 21-year-old bodybuilder’s latest Instagram snaps.

Baena, the famous son of actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, showed off his big muscles in a set of gym pictures and even copied some of his dad’s most famous moves. The Instagram snaps were shared as part of the “Classic Challenge,” where bodybuilders have been nominating each other to share classic poses. Not surprisingly, Joseph decided to emulate the same pose that Arnold made famous when he first won the Mr. Universe title at the age of 20.

Joseph may be following his dad’s formula to show business. Schwarzenegger made his name as a bodybuilder in the early 1970s, winning the Mr. Universe and following it up with the coveted Mr. Olympia bodybuilding title a series of times. He then parlayed that fame into an acting career, becoming one of the biggest action stars of the 1980s and 90s before taking a political turn and becoming the governor of California.

Baena has been growing stature in the bodybuilding world as he grows his muscles, taking the attention he’s gotten from his famous father and turning it toward his career. He has a growing following on Instagram and has caught the eye of the celebrity news world, getting regular features for his pictures — especially those imitating his dad.

Baena seems to play up the connection as frequently as possible, sharing a number of poses borrowed from his dad and even trying to imitate Arnold’s acting skills. He recently recreated an iconic scene from Arnold’s movie Terminator 2.

The clip got some viral attention and speculation on whether Joseph might be considering an acting career, but he seems more focused on making a splash in the bodybuilding world and hasn’t followed up the clip with any more acting projects.

Loading...

Baena first hit the spotlight with a bit of controversy. His mother is Mildred Baena, who served as the former housekeeper to Arnold and wife Maria Shriver. While there was some scandal when Joseph was first revealed to be Arnold’s son, the actor has since embraced his fifth and youngest child and has offered plenty of support to Joseph’s burgeoning bodybuilding career.

Though Baena recently graduated from Pepperdine University with a degree in business administration, he appears to be splitting time between his career and his devotion to bodybuilding. A June report from Hollywood Life noted that Joseph has frequently been spotted at the gym in Hollywood, working out with his dad.