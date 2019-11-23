Pete Davidson Bashed On Twitter For Allegedly Dating 18-Year-Old Kaia Gerber

Ever since Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber were spotted kissing in public on November 18 at a concert in New York, the news has been spreading among fans. However, the information was not well-received by many Twitter user, with people expressing their criticism over the pair’s age difference. In particular, many fans are pointing to the fact that Kaia recently turned 18-years-old on September 3. After all, it would have been illegal for Pete to date her before then, since he’s years older than her.

“Does no one else think it’s super gross that Pete Davidson, 26, is dating Kaia gerber, age 18???” asked a follower.

“Pete davidson and kaia gerber dating is creeping me the f*ck out because he’s 26 and she’s only been 18 since september,” declared a social media user.

“The fact that pete davidson’s GROWN a** (26) is dating newly 18 year old kaia gerber is f*cking vomit inducing like.. where’s the outrage? she turned 18 literally 2(!!!) months ago. men are so f*cking vile it’s unreal,” complained a Twitter user.

Even celebrity blogger Perez Hilton had something to say, as he shared an article about the pair’s first-ever public kiss.

“I keep putting myself in Cindy Crawford’s place. If this were my daughter… I’d be every emotion! But mostly worried af!” he exclaimed.

However, Perez didn’t specify exactly why he thinks Cindy should be worried.

Kaia is well-known in the modeling and fashion world, thanks to her early debut. After all, when she was just 10-years-old, she appeared in a Versace ad, as noted by Glamour. She also has an uncanny resemblance to her supermodel mother.

On the other hand, Pete made headlines when he and Ariana Grande experienced a whirlwind romance that included an engagement and separation shortly thereafter in October 2018.

Since then, Pete has been seen with Kate Beckinsale, who he reportedly dated for four months, detailed People. They are believed to have broken up in April.

And as recently as September, Pete was seen holding hands with 25-year-old actress Margaret Qualley.

But a month later in October, his focus seemed to shift to Kaia, who had just turned 18-years-old. And several days ago, the pair were seen kissing.

Pete’s other ex-girlfriends include Cazzie David, daughter of Larry David, who he dated between 2016 and 2018. He also dated Carly Aquilino in 2015.

And while it’s not unusual for age differences to exist in celebrity relationships and otherwise, it seems like his link to Kaia is raising some eyebrows. Only time will tell whether their romance will blossom.