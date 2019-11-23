Katelyn Runck Looks Like A ‘Baywatch’ Babe In Plunging Red One-Piece Swimsuit At The Beach

Fitness model Katelyn Runck is looking like a hottie from the cult-classic TV series, Baywatch, in the latest photo and video series on her Instagram page. In the photos, Kately is wearing a red high-cut one-piece swimsuit that looks very similar to the swimwear that female lifeguards on the show would wear. Her suit features a long black zipper at the front which is open in each of her photos, revealing her cleavage. The suit also has mesh panels at the side that emphasize her bombshell waist-to-hip ratio. In each of the photos, she’s striking a commanding pose that shows off her figure and in the video, you get a behind the scenes look at her modeling the eye-grabbing swimwear.

In the caption, Katelyn revealed that the swimsuit is from a company called OMG Miami Swimwear. But she did not disclose the name of the design to her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

In the comments section, fans seemed enthralled by Katelyn’s attractiveness and showered the former runway model with glowing praise.

“You never end to surprise with your fantastic shape,” one admirer wrote before adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You truly are just so beautiful with a smile that makes everyone happy,” another added. “Simply statuesque!”

“You are an angel of infinite beauty!!” a third person gushed.

“Wow, wow, you are absolutely gorgeous and beautiful in all five pics,” a fourth person commented before including eight red heart emoji.

In the caption, Katelyn also asked her fans if they’d trust her to save their lives. In response, more than a few commenters claimed that they were in need of rescuing and wanted her to save them.

This isn’t the first time that Katelyn has worn a plunging one-piece swimsuit on her Instagram page. In a previous photo series, she’s rocking a white low-cut suit that features laced up details on the side. The swimsuit is also high-cut much like the red one that she’s wearing in the most recent photo on her page.

“Here we are — all trying to “wing” it in this crazy world,” she wrote in the caption. “But isn’t that what angels do? We all have the choice to fly high”

So far close to 50,000 people have liked the photo and 1,800-plus Instagram users have commented on it.

She’s also rocking a belted and zippered one-piece in black in a photo that she posted on November 7. The photo has accumulated more than 30,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments on Instagram.