WWE News: D-Generation X And NXT Invade ‘SmackDown’ Before ‘Survivor Series’

The new school went old school for this week's invasion on "Friday Night SmackDown."

The final stage was set for WWE‘s next big pay-per-view this Sunday, but the invasion of NXT stole the entire show. As Friday Night SmackDown was coming to an end this week, members of the blue and red brands battled against one another, but it wasn’t over yet. As the war waged on, members of NXT joined forces with D-Generation X to bring the ultimate rampage before Survivor Series.

On Sunday evening, all three main roster brands will face off in multiple matches at Survivor Series for the first time. As for NXT, they are trying to keep an advantage by not yet revealing the members of their men’s team for the traditional elimination-style tag team match.

Friday night’s main event saw some members of the blue team battle against one another, but they stood united when Monday Night Raw came out. That opened up a huge brawl all around ringside, but one of the brands was still missing and NXT wouldn’t let things continue without them.

While the war waged on inside the arena, the camera cut outside and focused on D-Generation X in their famous jeep from the WCW invasion so long ago. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg led a team of NXT superstars into the arena to join in on the fight.

The fans were losing their minds as recapped by the official website of WWE and it led to an awesome brawl.

Fights were taking place inside the ring, outside the ring, on the ramp, and all over the place between the three brands. It was much more than the teams from Survivor Series against one another as everyone was taking on everyone for the honor of standing tall, but that won’t happen until Sunday night.

At one point, NXT‘s Keith Lee stood strong in the ring and took out anyone who would come at him. He delivered a huge Spirit Bomb to Montez Ford before destroying Heath Slater who took a run at the big man.

Finally, Braun Strowman of Friday Night SmackDown faced off with Keith Lee in the middle of the ring. The two behemoths began brawling as the superstars of all three brands filled the ring for the show to finally go off the air on FOX.

This is the first year that NXT is going to be a part of Survivor Series, and WWE has done an incredible job of building up the pay-per-view. All three brands have been represented well in the last month and it has paved the way for a stacked card on one of the biggest shows of the year.