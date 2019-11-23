Mary J. Blige Thrills Fans With A Stunning Throwback Photo From ‘The Breakthrough’ Era

R&B and hip-hop royalty Mary J. Blige sent fans into a frenzy with a glamorous throwback photo shared to Instagram on November 21.

The 48-year-old “Thick of It” songstress celebrated “Throwback Thursday” in great style, treating her following to an iconic snap shot 14 years ago for her 2005 album, The Breakthrough. The eye-catching pic saw the stunner looking fierce and phenomenal in a chic all-white ensemble that left little to the imagination. Mary wore a plunging waistcoat-style top that put her shapely bust front and center. The daring garment was a button-down, halterneck design that beautifully showcased her ample decolletage area. The item featured a dangerously low-cut neckline that showed a generous amount of cleavage, leaving a lot of skin on display.

The snug top fit her like a glove, hugging her curves in all the right places — and highlighting her taut waistline in the process. A pair of silver chain necklaces adorned her decolletage, further luring the gaze to her perky chest. One of the necklaces sported an elegant, rhinestone-encrusted, heart-shaped pendant. Mary wore the eye-popping piece in a tight loop around the neck. The second necklace featured a long chain that reached all the way to her chest and ended in a massive cross pendant, which was also encrusted with white stones.

Mary topped off her fabulous look with a stylish bucket hat in a matching white color. She further accessorized with a set of statement hoop earrings — a massive, teardrop-shaped design that dangled to her shoulders, sparkling with the same silvery shine as the rest of her sensational bling.

Mary’s glam was also on point. The “No More Drama” hitmaker highlighted her beautiful features with a dramatic cat-eye makeup done in bold dark eyeliner. She also wore a subtle shimmering eyeshadow and curled her eyelashes with a thin coat of mascara. She plumped up her luscious lips with a glossy nude lipstick that kept the focus on her deep brown eyes.

The photo was closely cropped to her bust and gorgeous face. As such, the Instagram update only teased Mary’s incredible figure. The “Be Without You” chart-topper appeared to be posing with her hands on her hips — a posture that showcased her sculpted shoulders and offered a glimpse of her slender arms.

As her loyal fans will remember, a full-body version of the portrait was featured on the back cover of The Breakthrough. The photo was famously shot by award-winning fashion and celebrity photographer Markus Klinko — who did the entire artwork for the album cover — and showed her rocking white straight-leg trousers, a black pair of heels, and a black trench coat, which she wore open and over her shoulders.

Needless to say, Mary’s Instagram followers were ecstatic to see the iconic snap. More than 3,000 people flocked to the comments section to leave gushing messages under the sizzling photo, which garnered a little shy of 131,000 likes.

Among the people who commented on the fantastic throwback was actress Tasha Smith.

“Lord Jesus,” she wrote, trailed by a string of fire emoji, with 269 people hitting the “Like” button on her post.

“Sistaaaaahhh MJB what the 411 Hun,” commented another Instagrammer, followed by three crown emoji and a pair of fire emoji.

“I’m listening to my life on Pandora. God I love you,” penned one adoring fan, ending their message with a heart emoji.

“From ‘The Breakthrough’ album. Iconic!” remarked a fourth person.