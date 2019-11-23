WWE News: Seth Rollins Shares Disturbing Fan Story

According to Sportskeeda, former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently sat down with Tone Kapone and discussed a variety of topics. However, in one of the most interesting revelations, he opened up about a fan who visited his home.

“I had a woman come to my house, and you know social media is crazy. This woman showed up at my house not long ago, twice… yeah two times. I had to call the police on her. Yeah, pretty intense, she was from Nebraska or something… driven there like intense… to be in a relationship with me.”

This isn’t the first incident involving fans stalking wrestlers. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Ring of Honor star Angelina revealed that a fan once followed her around and bought her gifts.

Rollins has had a successful year in WWE, but it’s not been without its problems. Despite being positioned as one of the top babyfaces in the company, his popularity has been dwindling due to his online behavior and creative direction.

As the Sportskeeda article notes, he engaged in a Twitter rivalry with New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Will Osperay, where he bragged about how much money he makes. However, the tweets weren’t popular among wrestling fans, many of whom believe that Osperay is a more talented performer.

Rollins lost more fans during his feud with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt after their Hell in a Cell match at the titular pay-per-view ended in a disqualification, with Rollins retaining the Universal Championship. The crowd clearly wanted Wyatt to win the match, and Rollins leaving the arena as the champion wasn’t a popular decision.

I’m ready to burn it down at WrestleMania. Don’t miss all the action, get your tickets now. Use presale code: ROLLINS https://t.co/ELqQzz2ulk pic.twitter.com/zt92YJgKhm — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 13, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, CM Punk has been critical of Rollins’ social media conduct. The former WWE superstar believes that Rollins should stay off Twitter. Since then, Rollins to challenge Punk to a match at WrestleMania 36.

Punk recently returned to the company as an analyst for WWE Backstage, but he’s working for FOX as opposed to WWE. While he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of an in-ring comeback, he doesn’t appear to be interested in lacing up his boots again, so fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about a match with Rollins.

Rollins is set to captain Team Monday Night Raw at this weekend’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. He will team with Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Ricochet to take on superstars from Friday Night SmackDown and NXT as they compete for brand supremacy.