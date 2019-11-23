NeNe Leakes Slammed For Looking ‘Unrecognizable’ In Instagram Snaps, Fans Think She Went Too Heavy On Filter

NeNe Leakes may have gone a bit too heavy on the filter in her latest Instagram snaps.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a pair of Instagram pictures on Friday showing herself standing in front of a concrete wall, wearing a very revealing bejeweled dress and a serious expression on her face. While the glamorous shots got plenty of compliments from fans, they also attracted some backlash among those who thought that the 51-year-old may have used a bit too much digital manipulation in an effort to look her best.

As OK! Magazine noted, some fans thought that the always youthful-looking NeNe ended up going back in time way too far with the filter. The outlet noted that many called her “unrecognizable” in the snaps and commented that she made the extra work too obvious.

“Dang girl lay off those filters you look 12,” one person wrote.

“Is that you? Can’t tell with all the filters and Surgery,” another wrote, adding that NeNe still looked cute.

As the report noted, NeNe is open when it comes to the extra measures she’s taken to stay looking young. She has admitted to getting plastic surgery, including breast implants and what she described as a nose “tweak.” NeNe said during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show back in September that this has been especially true as she gets older and her looks start to change.

“They say as you get older your nose gets longer. I would be no good if I woke up with my nose like that,” the reality television star shared.

The approach seems to work overall, as NeNe has gotten mostly praise for how young she looks. But this is also not the first time that Nene’s seemingly off looks have caught her fans by surprise. Last year, fans also commented on her looking “unrecognizable” when she appeared at the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Atlanta’s Woodruff Arts Center’s Symphony Hall. According to Hollywood Life, fans expressed shock at NeNe’s face, which looked quite different than other recent appearances and led some to believe that she had gone through an unfortunate plastic surgery.

Some seemed to be dismayed that the already good-looking reality television star and actress would make unnecessary changes to her looks.

“Her face looks terrible,” one fan wrote on Facebook. “She should have just left her face alone. Everyone knows that’s saying ‘if it’s not broke don’t try to fix it.'”