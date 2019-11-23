Hilde Osland Looks Smoking Hot In Barely-There Black Bikini

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland treated her followers to a massive Instagram update featuring several snaps of her incredible physique in a barely-there black bikini.

According to the geotag on the post, Hilde headed to Floreat, Western Australia for her Instagram photoshoot. In the first snap, she posed in front of a walkway in the sand leading to the stunning ocean. She rocked a black bikini that flaunted both her cleavage and a tantalizing hint of underboob, and had a strap below the bust that added a bit of edge to the look. The bottoms stretched high over her hips, elongating her curvaceous legs, and likewise incorporated a buckled strap with grommets. Hilde’s blond hair was down and blowing in the wind, and in the first snap she tangled her hands in it as she flashed the camera a smile.

For the second snap in the series, Hilde turned to the side for a pose that flaunted her booty. Her blonde hair cascaded down her back in gentle waves, and she flashed a coy smile at the camera as she brought her arms up to accentuate her ample assets.

The remainder of the pictures in the series featured Hilde in the exact same spot, turning her body slightly or cropping the picture slightly in a way that showcased different facets of her incredible body and beauty. Her makeup was natural in the photos, with a smoky eye look that accentuated her icy blue eyes and a soft peach lip color that seemed perfect for a day at the beach. She kept the accessories simple as well, adding a delicate bracelet, some earrings, and a silver choker necklace.

Hilde tagged the online retailer Fashion Nova in the caption of the post, so the bikini may have been a Fashion Nova piece, given that Hilde classified the massive Instagram update as an advertisement in the caption. Regardless, her followers loved the sizzling shots of the blond beauty, and the post racked up over 10,200 likes within just 11 minutes.

“You are one of the most beautiful girls I have ever seen,” one follower said in the comments section.

Another couldn’t get over Hilde’s beauty, and simply commented “unreal.”

One fan told Hilde “you’re the 8th wonder of the world.”

Another follower opted to rank the blond bombshell, and commented “your’e a solid 9.9 can’t give you a 10 cause no one is perfect… but you definitely put that to the test!”

While Hilde shares plenty of sizzling snaps at the beach, she often also just shares quick, casual selfies with her fans. Just yesterday, the babe posted a snap of herself in a skintight purple bodysuit that she took with her cell phone in the mirror.