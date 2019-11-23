WWE News: Vince McMahon Is A Fan Of ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar

WWE superstar Humberto Carrillo recently sat down for an interview with Super Luchas, where he discussed his exchanges with Vince McMahon and how the boss feels about his progress so far.

As translated by Wrestling Inc., the Cruiserweight has impressed the WWE chairman with his in-ring work and the boss has encouraged him to keep doing what he’s doing.

“I had the opportunity to talk with him. He congratulated me for my work, told me that I am doing things very well and not to despair. He said he likes the way I work and is happy with the results. Those comments, coming from someone like him, are very encouraging.”

Carrillo is a recent addition to the main roster, having been drafted to Monday Night Raw during the recent draft. Since joining the red brand, he’s impressed in matches against the likes of Seth Rollins and The O.C, and it’s evident that he’s being positioned to be a star of the future.

Many pundits are speculating that Carrillo will be the company’s main Hispanic babyface when Rey Mysterio hangs up his mask. WWE has been trying to build stars for that market in recent years, and with Carrillo and Andrade, they appear to have found two promising prospects.

Carrillo is also one of the company’s fast-rising stars. The 24-year-old only signed for the company in 2018, and despite being a part of the NXT and 205 Live brands, his ascent to the main roster has been quicker than that of most superstars.

However, despite his strong standing in WWE at the moment, Carrillo understands that it could all end at any minute. During the interview, he revealed that he’s been studying physical therapy because he wants to have a back-up plan should he decide to pursue an alternative career down the line.

“This may not be forever, and that is why it is important to have professional support. The fight is for some a hobby, but for me it is a passion. And yet it is very important to always be backed by something else.”

On the next episode of Monday Night Raw, Carrillo will face AJ Styles. Should he defeat the United States Champion, he’ll likely receive a title opportunity in the coming weeks. The match should also be entertaining, as both superstars are prone to delivering high flying action and high risk maneuvers.

It remains to be seen if WWE will continue pushing Carrillo, but his future looks bright at the time of this writing.