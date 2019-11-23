Lizzo Slammed For Posting Nude Butt Selfie On Instagram

Lizzo is getting slammed for showing off her curvy derriere in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, “Truth Hurts” rapper is bending her nude body over in front of a mirror as she rests her butt on a sink to take the selfie. Her voluminous long curly hair falls well past her waist but it’s unlikely that any of her fans were focused on that or anything else in the photo other than her booty.

“Kiss my a**, doh!” she wrote in the caption.

Although some of Lizzo’s fans seemed thrilled about the photo, many Instagram users expressed their disapproval in the comments section.

“Please stop sis, this is ridiculous like come on now!*unfollows*,” one person wrote.

“Y’all hype up literally anything,” another added,” you can love your body without posting a**crack pics, everything ain’t for the media.”

“Why, just why,” a third disapproving commenter wrote. “This generation annoys the hell out of me. No class at all. Leave a legacy you can be proud of. This ain’t it, long booty… Someone close to you needs to tell you the truth. Take this distasteful ish down.”

A fourth Instagram user claimed that Lizzo’s body is unhealthy.

“Obesity is not a joke,” they commented. “This is just nasty and not healthy at all.”

The photo has accumulated close to 950,000 likes and 27,000 comments since Lizzo posted it on Friday night. As of this writing, she hasn’t replied to any of the negative comments. But she made her carefree attitude pretty clear with the aforementioned caption that accompanied the image.

This isn’t the first time that the rapper/singer/flutist has posted a nude photo of herself on Instagram. In a snapshot, she posted in late October, she’s pictured in a bathtub with her private areas strategically covered with multi-colored Skittles. Her long black hair swirls around her in the water and the tub is surrounded with fuschia and orange flowers. In the caption, she indicated that the photo was posted to celebrate Halloween. It has accumulated over 1 million likes on Instagram and over 10,000 comments since it was posted.

She also showed off most of her booty when she shared a photo of herself in which she’s bent over in front of the camera while wearing a thong and a t-shirt emblazoned with large white lettering. That photo has been liked almost 615,000 times and 5,000-plus people have commented on it since the image was posted to Instagram on November 6.