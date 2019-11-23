WWE Rumors: Former World Champion To Return At ‘Survivor Series’

According to PWInsider, Sheamus will be present for Survivor Series this weekend. While it remains to be seen if “The Celtic Warrior” will be making his long-awaited return at Sunday’s pay-per-view, it’s entirely possible that he’ll make an appearance at the show.

However, in a follow-up report from WrestlingNews.co, it was revealed that the superstar is reportedly in Chicago because he’s doing some promotional work for Cricket Wireless. Perhaps this is the only reason why he’s in town.

Sheamus has been absent from WWE television since April. During the Superstar Shake-Up, he was split from his tag team partner, Cesaro, and drafted to SmackDown Live. However, it was reported afterward that he was suffering from a concussion, and many fans feared that his career was over.

In addition to his concussion, Sheamus has also been suffering from spinal stenosis. However, in recent months he’s been training hard and has dropped a lot of weight in order to prepare for his comeback.

As noted by Wrestling Inc., Sheamus told E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness that he’s been cleared to return to the squared circle for months. He’s just biding his time and hoping that WWE will bring him back.

“I don’t really know what the story is as of right now. I’m still kind of in the dark about it, but I’m just training away like I’m trying to stay in the best shape I possibly can. A) because the channel is there and I’m working out all the time, but also because it is very important just to stay ready just no matter what happens.”

During his time off, Sheamus has kept himself busy by hosting a YouTube channel that features him training with other WWE superstars and athletes. The venture is a passion project for the former World Champion, who recently revealed that he was unhappy in WWE prior to his injury.

If Sheamus does return, it will be interesting to see if he reforms his team with Cesaro. Due to his injuries, it is believed that he will be used primarily as a tag team wrestler because it is less physically demanding.

Of course, Sheamus has won several World Championships in WWE and his return could see him thrust into the main event spotlight as a singles star. “The Celtic Warrior” has been a dominant performer throughout his career, and the company might use this opportunity to give him some renewed focus.