‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Be Much ‘Sexier’ When It Returns In 2020

Grey’s Anatomy is moving timeslots for its midseason premiere this winter. The long-running medical drama will shift from an 8 p.m. air time to 9 p.m. reports showrunner Krista Vernoff in a new interview with Deadline.

By moving the show to a later timeslot, the showrunner promises fans that the series will become sexy once again.

“There are different rules for a 9 PM show than there are for an 8 PM show, and we hope to take advantage of those rules. Grey’s was definitely allowed to be a sexier show when it was on at 9 o’clock,” said Vernoff.

The Grey’s Anatomy showrunner is keeping tight-lipped about which couples or characters on the show will be involved in the steamy new scenes. There were a few shake-ups during the fall finale that leave the answers to that question up in the air.

When Grey’s Anatomy first premiered, ABC marketed the series as a medical drama and a romantic comedy. Fans who have been around since the beginning will recall several steamy sex scenes between some of the show’s more notable couplings, such as Meredith and Derek. Mark Sloan also had several scandalous sex scenes during his time on the series.

The amount of sex appeal has dropped substantially since Grey’s Anatomy was put in the earlier timeslot of 8 p.m. because that time is still considered a “family hour.” It’s why you don’t see notably mature series like How to Get Away with Murder airing so early.

It’s not that shocking of a change since Grey’s Anatomy initially aired at 9 p.m. on Thursday nights.

Another reason Vernoff is happy about the timeslot change is that it allows them to kick-off with Station 19 when both series return to ABC for their midseason premieres. The new schedule will put Station 19, the current Grey’s Anatomy spin-off, as the lead-in for the flagship show. Considering the shocking event that happens at the end of Grey’s Anatomy‘s midseason finale, Vernoff is pleased they can begin with the first responders come January.

“It felt very organic to launch the premiere of Station 19 off this incident that happens on Grey’s Anatomy,” commented the showrunner of both series.

Loading...

CAN. NOT. WAIT. ???? The Epic #GreysxStation19 Crossover event Thursday, January 23rd starting 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/lQqwXTO20H — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) November 22, 2019

Grey’s Anatomy aired its midseason finale this week. If you haven’t gotten the chance to watch it yet, the episode is now available to stream free on Hulu and the ABC app. You can catch up on the entire sixteenth season right now on Hulu before the series comes back this winter.

Grey’s Anatomy will return at its new time of 9 p.m. ET, on January 23, 2020.