Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Tube Dress & Claims She ‘Won’t Be Late’

Larsa Pippen shared a selfie video with her Instagram fans on Thursday, as she showed off her tube dress and mentioned that she “won’t be late” in the captions. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star started the clip with a close-up look at her makeup.

She was seen playing with her hair with her right hand, as she tilted her head to the left and gave coy looks to the camera. Her eyes were dusted with pink eyeshadow, while she sported dark eyeliner on her lower and upper lids. She also wore light pink lipstick and gave a small pout.

She wore her hair down in a heavy left part. She rocked soft waves and pulled her hair in front of both of her shoulders. Her light blond highlights added dimension to her look. Her glittering necklace added a bit of sparkle.

After zooming in to her face for a moment, Larsa then moved the camera to show off her outfit. This revealed that she was wearing a strapless tube dress, which hugged her curves. Her cleavage also peeked through under the straight neckline. The reality TV star popped her right foot, while leaving her free arm down by her side. She then brought the camera back up to her face, and zoomed in on her right eye.

She was spotted posing in a bathroom that featured white tile floors with black diamond accents. A chandelier hung from the ceiling, along with recessed lighting, both of which could be seen throughout the video. The combination of the lighting and the potential filter on the video made Larsa’s skin look glowing and flawless.

Larsa didn’t elaborate on what she’s not going to be late to, but she was possibly headed to an engagement later in the day.

Fans gushed about Larsa’s good looks in the comments section.

“Baddest in the game, no competition,” declared a follower.

“Very pretty Larsa you go girl!” raved an admirer.

“Unbelievable bod,” wrote a fan.

“Goddess status,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

Larsa recently shared another photo of another little black dress. This time, she was spotted inside a room with a purple glow. Her dress was reminiscent of a lingerie slip, with thin straps and ruffled edges on her chest and on the hem. The low neckline meant that her cleavage was on display. She also wore a robe-like top, which fell down her shoulders.

Larsa smiled with her lips closed, and wore her hair in a half-down, half-up hairstyle.