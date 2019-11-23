Julianne Hough And Gabrielle Union Are Exiting ‘America’s Got Talent’ As Judges

Actresses Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union are officially exiting NBC’s hit reality series, America’s Got Talent, after just one season, reports Variety. Hough and Union joined the judge’s panel during the long-running talent show’s 14th season. They were recruited to replace previous judges Heidi Klum and Mel B.

Variety doesn’t give a reason as to why Hough and Union are leaving the series. The most likely reason is due to their busy schedules. Hough is currently starring in the Netflix drama series, Heartstrings, based on several Dolly Parton songs.

Meanwhile, Union is filming her own television series, L.A.’s Finest, alongside co-star Jessica Alba. The Spectrum Original series was renewed for a second season earlier this year.

There are no details of their contracts, but it is likely that the two stunning actresses only signed on to judge for one season. America’s Got Talent frequently rotates judges and has seen many different actors and entertainers come and go over the years.

Hough has an upcoming holiday special, Holidays with the Houghs, set to air on NBC this winter. It’s doubtful that the actress is on bad terms with the network. The Inquisitr recently reported the actress shared a fun Instagram update to promote the special alongside her brother, Derek Hough.

Reactions to the pair vacating their judging seats have been mixed on social media. Some fans would like Mel B and Klum to return.

“Just bring back Heidi and Mel B,” demanded one fan.

“To be honest they were not good judges way to[o] nice and boring,” said a second user.

A third person echoed that sentiment with a similar statement about how Hough and Union tended to be too nice to the contestants.

“I think that they should replace them with someone who has more personality and aren’t editing themselves in front of the cameras like they did. They have tried to make everyone love them instead of giving their real opinions about the contestants on #AGT.”

Other people had no idea that Union or Hough were even part of America’s Got Talent in the first place.

“I truly had no idea that either was a judge on this program,” remarked one person.

Rachel Luna / Getty Images

Variety reports that Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell will stay on as judges for the show’s 15th season. Host Terry Crews, who succeeded Tyra Banks, will also return.

Seeing as the 14th season of the reality show wrapped this past September, the next season will likely not premiere until the summer of next year. Casting is already underway for Season 15.