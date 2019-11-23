Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Horrified’ & ‘Uncomfortable’ Following Prince Andrew’s Interview With ‘BBC’

Meghan Markle was reportedly left feeling “horrified” and “uncomfortable” following Prince Andrew’s interview with the BBC, during which he addressed sex abuse allegations made against him. The allegations are being made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She claims that when she was 17-years-old, she was a victim of sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein, and in turn had sex with Andrew, according to The Daily Beast.

In particular, the duchess apparently was left “horrified” by how Andrew said that sex for a man was a “positive act.” His response came after Emily Maitlis asked Andrew if he had ever had sex with the then-17-year-old Giuffre. He denied the claims and elaborated further.

“No and without putting too fine a point on it, if you’re a man it is a positive act to have sex with somebody,” responded Andrew.

“[The interview] left everyone watching it wanting to curl under a table. It just got worse and worse and worse,” revealed a source, reported The Telegraph.

The prince’s assertion that he would remember having sex with Giuffre because it would be a “positive act” didn’t just strike a chord with the duchess, either. A lawyer from the Centre for Women’s Justice and a U.K. Liberal Democrat leader dissected the quote and pointed out the inconsistencies and gender bias.

In addition, the prince’s comments reportedly also left the duchess and her team “feeling uncomfortable.”

This is likely no surprise for Meghan’s fans, who know that she is a vocal feminist. After all, when she was just 11-years-old, she spoke out on TV about how Procter & Gamble was imposing gender roles in an allegedly sexist advertisement, as described by Town and Country Magazine.

And if the prince thought that giving the interview would help his situation, it would seem that he was very wrong. He has since left his office at Buckingham Palace, stepped down from his royal duties, and lost his two-percent equity in Pitch@Palace, which he founded in 2014. Organizations are moving quickly to sever ties with the prince, and he’s stepping down as patron of the English National Ballet.

It’s not just the prince that is giving interviews to the BBC, either. On December 2 on the Panorama program, Giuffre is going to give her first U.K. interview to discuss her past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, Twitter users are complaining about the British media’s handling of Meghan versus Prince Andrew.

“Remember, the British press have hounded Meghan Markle for a year, and only started talking about Prince Andrew this past week,” wrote a social media user.

“Not a fan of any of the royals but it sums our country up that Meghan Markle gets more abuse for ultimately not being white than that Prince Andrew gets for being a dirty nonce,” exclaimed another Twitter user.