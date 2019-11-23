David Eason, Defying Court Order From Jenelle Evans, Says He Wishes He Could Take Their Daughter Hunting

David Eason is barred from having contact with his ex, Jenelle Evans, or their daughter, but appeared to defy a court order this week as he complained about missing the toddler and expressed his desire to take her hunting.

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shared last month that she was planning to divorce David and had moved out with her children, and she later obtained a court order that prevented David from having contact with either her or their daughter, or posting about them online. But that hasn’t stopped David from speaking out on social media, and this week he took to Instagram to say how much he missed 2-year-old Ensley and wishes he could take her hunting.

David shared a throwback video of Ensley, and in the caption wrote about how much he missed seeing her.

As InTouch Weekly noted, Jenelle had asked a court for a temporary restraining order against David, citing what she claimed was a history of violence and erratic behavior along with a “large stockpile of weapons.” Eason is an avid outdoorsman and often shows videos and pictures of his hunting and knife-making business.

In her petition to the court, Jenelle claimed that she was afraid due to recent threats from her estranged husband.

“I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls or on the internet,” she claimed.

Though Jenelle was granted the court order, David has continued to make references to both her and their daughter online. In one exchange with fans earlier in the month, David slammed Jenelle and claimed that she was lazy.

David and Jenelle lost custody of their kids earlier this year after allegations that David had shot and killed the family dog, claiming it had bit his daughter. Though David appeared to admit to the shooting, police never pressed forward with charges and appeared to insinuate that he and Jenelle may have fabricated the story for attention.

In the wake of the incident, Jenelle was fired from the Teen Mom franchise by MTV.

Despite the restraining order and the prospect of a custody battle ahead, David has appeared confident that he will see his daughter again soon. As InTouch Weekly noted, David responded to fans on Instagram lamenting that he had lost custody by saying he was confident a judge would eventually reverse the restraining order and let him see Ensley again.