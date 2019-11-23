Erica Mena Flaunts Pregnant Figure In A Tight Dress

Erica Mena flaunted her pregnant figure in a new Instagram update where she rocked a shimmery dress. She was seen posing in front of a blank wall, as she angled her body toward the camera. The ensemble that she wore was skintight and showed all of her curves, including her baby bump. The top of the dress featured a thick collar and a halter-style cut. It fell down below her knees and was made of a gold fabric that shimmered in the light.

The Love & Hip Hop star wore her hair down with a heavy right part, as the luxurious curls fell down the front of her left shoulder. She also wore a heavy cat-eye, along with long, dark lashes. Her eyeshadow was shimmery, and her lips were glossy thanks to her red lipstick. Erica accessorized with large stud earrings, a silver watch, and a couple of bracelets. She wore sparkling anklets with her eye-catching red heels. The shoes featured a peek-a-boo toe with red furry accents. The fur featured black leopard print.

Erica closed her eyes for the shot, while her lips were slightly parted. She placed her right hand on her lower back, while playing with her hair with her other hand. Her white manicure popped in the photo.

While the captions were fairly cryptic, it looked like Erica was feeling her outfit on the day the photo was taken. She was well-illuminated for the shot, while she cast a shadow on the wall behind her.

Fans left tons of compliments for the reality TV star in the comments section.

“Come through with the pregnancy slay,” gushed a follower, whose sentiments were echoed by others.

“Such a beautiful mom to be,” expressed a fan.

Loading...

“You’re lil girl is going to be Gorge,” declared an admirer.

“You are the most beautiful pregnant person I have seen. Clothes so beautiful. The love is there. Black love looks good on you. God brought you to this point to receive what you truly deserved,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the stunner shared another social media update yesterday that showed her rocking yet another skintight dress. This time, she was seen in a leopard-print dress as she posed on a flight of stairs. The photo was taken from a lower vantage point, as she rested her arm on her head. Her shoes were eye-catching, featuring large feathery accents on the top. She parted her lips slightly while sporting dark eye makeup.