Democrats Are Reportedly Drafting Four Articles Of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

Democrats in the House of Representatives are drafting four different articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, according to CNN’s Erin Burnett.

Per Raw Story, Burnett reported on Friday that House Democrats want to impeach Trump over bribery, obstruction of justice, obstruction of the United States Congress, and abuse of power.

“CNN is learning that Democrats are looking at multiple Articles of Impeachment against President Trump. they include abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice, and bribery,” she said, noting that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has confirmed that his panel is already working on the impeachment report.

Burnett also revealed that Democrats plan on holding a formal vote to impeach the president before Christmas after Judiciary Committee hearings are held.

“The Democratic House aides we now know will spend Thanksgiving week preparing that report and hearings now are expected to begin in the Judiciary Committee on the first week in December, the plan is to then hold the vote before Christmas,” she said.

The reporter noted that Schiff, who is leading the impeachment effort, did not rule out the possibility of holding more hearings.

Fox News‘ sources also claim four articles of impeachment are being drafted.

Furthermore, according to the conservative-leaning network, Trump administration officials and Republican senators agreed during a behind-closed-doors meeting that the GOP-controlled Senate needs to hold a full trial, rather than outright dismissing any articles of impeachment drafted by the House.

One of the reasons Republicans want to hold a trial, reports suggest, is because several Democratic senators are running for president, and the GOP wants to force them to stay in Washington. This means Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Bernie Sanders would all have to take at least some time off the campaign trail and attend the trial.

In a statement, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham explained that 51 votes are needed to dismiss impeachment without holding a trial.

“The idea you would dismiss the trial before they presented the cases is a non-starter. You’re not going to get a motion to dismiss,” he said.

The South Carolina senator added that he believes Republicans should follow the same model used during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in the late 1990s and call their own witnesses to testify. Democratic senators could block witnesses from testifying, however, given that the GOP needs 53 votes to summon a witness.

Let’s judge Trump’s conduct by his words and deeds: Recalls Ambassador Yovanovitch, after she’s falsely smeared. Praises Ukraine’s corrupt former prosecutor. Asks Ukraine to investigate his rival. Holds up aid until it does. That’s not anti-corruption. Just corruption. pic.twitter.com/RK6Xa4mJMU — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 21, 2019

According to House Democrats, Trump needs to be impeached because he pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate one of his main political opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump pressured the Ukrainians, Democrats claim, by freezing military aid, thus committing an impeachable offense.