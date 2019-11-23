Jamie Lynn Spears Rocks A Denim Mini Skirt, Poses For Photo With JoJo Siwa

Jamie Lynn joked about running into JoJo Siwa at the "Child Star Academy."

Jamie Lynn Spears ran into JoJo Siwa, and the two multi-talented Nickelodeon stars from different generations posed for photos that had their Instagram followers freaking out.

On Friday, Jamie Lynn, 28, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of their surprise encounter. Jamie Lynn, who rose to fame starring on the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, was rocking a light blue denim mini skirt with a frayed hem. Her stylish outfit also included an over-size turtleneck sweater that featured a color-block pattern in different shades of red. Jamie Lynn wore the cozy garment half-tucked into her short blue jean skirt. She completed her ensemble with a pair of black pointed-toe loafers with a splash of leopard print on the toes.

Jamie Lynn had her dark blond tresses pulled back in a low ponytail, and she had on a minimal amount of makeup. She was holding her youngest child, 1-year-old Ivey Joan, in one arm. The adorable little girl was sporting an all-blue ensemble with tiny sheepskin boots, and her curly hair was styled partially up in pigtail buns.

JoJo Siwa, 16, was rocking a blue and pink Gucci sweatshirt and black leggings with white stripes on the sides. She color-coordinated her high-top sneakers with her top, and she wore one of her signature bows in her hair, which was styled in a high side ponytail. JoJo’s over-size hair pink accessory featured a floral print pattern.

In the caption of her post, Jamie Lynn Spears joked that she ran into JoJo Siwa at the “Child Star Academy.” She also said that both JoJo and her mom “are lovely.” JoJo shared a similar photo on her Instagram page, but it also included Jamie Lynne’s mother, Lynne Spears.

JoJo and her mother, Jessalynn, rose to fame on the Lifetime reality series Dance Moms. In addition to her amazing dancing ability, JoJo shares Jamie Lynn’s talent for acting and singing. The teen star has appeared on multiple Nickelodeon TV series and specials, and Nickelodeon is producing her ongoing “D-R-E-A-M The Tour” concert series, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Jamie Lynn Spears and JoJo Siwa’s encounter was likely Nickelodeon-related. JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. Concert TV special aired on Nickelodeon on Friday night, and Jamie Lynn recently reconnected with the television network that helped her become a teen sensation. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jamie Lynn and a large group of her Zoey 101 castmates are going to appear on an upcoming episode of the sketch comedy series All That.

JoJo and Jamie Lynn’s Instagram followers had a lot to say about their run-in.

“Jamie Lynn Spears was the Nickelodeon IT girl of my time,” read one response to JoJo’s photo.

“Nickelodeon legends,” wrote one of Jamie Lynn’s followers.

“OKAY BUT DOES THIS MEAN THERES GOING TO BE A ZOEY 101 REBOOT?!?!?!” read another response to JoJo’s post.

However, one of Jamie Lynn’s followers wasn’t certain that JoJo even knows what Zoey 101 is; JoJo would have been around 5-years-old when the series ended.

“Sad thing is she’s never seen your show,” the fan wrote.