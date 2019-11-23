Colin Kaepernick’s Attorney Claims Two NFL Teams Are Interested In Signing Him

Attorney Mark Geragos insisted during a recent podcast that his client, Colin Kaepernick, is still in the running for a quarterback job.

In the wake of what turned into a confusing media circus around what was scheduled to be an NFL-sponsored private workout for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, his attorney claims that two teams were in the process of giving the former player a serious look.

According to Fox News, Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, said during an interview on The Adam Carolla Show podcast that his client was still being sought after in spite of what happened last weekend in which, at the last minute, Kaepernick canceled the NFL-sponsored workout to hold one of his own at a local high school, inviting all the media to attend.

Details of which two teams Geragos was referring to were sketchy, at best, but the attorney did provide a possible hint about one of the allegedly interested teams.

“One who is legitimately in need of a quarterback who had a very poor showing on Sunday and has got an owner that I don’t think gives a sh*t,” Geragos said.

As Fox News speculated, that could have been a reference to the struggling Carolina Panthers, whose quarterback, Kyle Allen, managed to throw four interceptions in a devastating 29-3 loss against the Atlanta Falcons last week.

There was no indication of who the second team interested in the former player might be, as several NFL teams have experienced weakness in the quarterback position due to injuries or less-than-stellar performances.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaepernick’s primary reason for cancelling the workout in Atlanta last Saturday was because of a decision by the league to not allow the media to record the combine-style workout.

At what appeared to be the last minute, Kaepernick’s team managed to slap together a public workout at an Atlanta-area high school roughly 60 miles from the location where the NFL workout would have taken place. Though only a handful of scouts decided to make an appearance, the former quarterback did receive some level of praise for his passing ability, which was of critical importance given the fact that he’s been out of the NFL since the 2016 season.

Kaepernick was also criticized for the last-minute changes by some who claim the former player-turned-activist was only making the last-minute shuffle to seek attention, while questioning his true intentions of whether or not he’s genuinely seeking a quarterback job.

However, Kaepernick has insisted that for the past three years of being out of the league, he has continued his conditioning and has stayed in top shape in preparation of hopefully landing on a team.