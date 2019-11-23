‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Moves Into Her New Home: ‘We Made It’

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has been teasing about the move to her brand new home for some time. On Friday, she revealed that she and her girls had “made it” to their new home, taking to Instagram and sharing a photo of her girls in front of their new home.

Briana’s 8-year-old daughter Nova and 2-year-old daughter Stella are in the driveway of their home with the garage open behind them. The mom-of-two had a simple caption on the photo, writing, “we made it.” Within two hours of the post, the photo had over 40,000 likes on it from Briana’s over 1 million followers. There were also plenty of positive comments on the post from her fans, many of whom simply wished the reality show star congratulations on buying her first home.

One of the Teen Mom OG stars also congratulated Briana on her new home. Cheyenne Floyd took to the comments section and left the Teen Mom 2 star a positive comment.

“Congratulations! You should be extremely proud of yourself! Good job mama,” Cheyenne wrote. Her comment alone had over 100 likes from fans.

Briana has been open about her new home, gushing about the purchase to her fans over the past couple of months. She revealed that she and her two young daughters would be moving into the home along with her mother and sister. Prior to the new home, the women all shared an apartment. While some were shocked to learn that they would all continue living together, Briana explained her plan.

“My plan is to just have the house for my mom so that in the next 2 or 3 years I’ll buy a house for me and my girls. But I want to have my mom situated first before anything else,” she told fans.

The reality show star also revealed that she paid for her house “in full.” She revealed that she wouldn’t have a house payment as she was able to use cash to pay for her new home.

Upon moving into her new home, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to reveal that she still had a lot to do. The only problem was, she didn’t want to do any of it.

“Literally have so much to do and I’m just not wanting to do anything lmao,” Briana wrote on Twitter.

Considering the mom-of-two spent the day moving into her new home, it isn’t too surprising that she didn’t want to do anything else. Hopefully, she was able to relax with her girls in their new home.