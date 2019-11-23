WWE News: Brand New Intercontinental Championship Belt Revealed On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

WWE has decided that 'out with the old' is the way to go with this iconic championship.

It is certainly a brand new age in the world of professional wrestling, and WWE knows that they need to keep up with the times. Rumors have been flying around that multiple championship belts were going to receive changes and redesigns, and that is exactly what happened on Friday evening. After debuting a brand new look to the WWE Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Title belt had its new design revealed on SmackDown as well.

Last week, Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt introduced a new look for the WWE Universal Championship belt and it was very fitting of Friday Night SmackDown. No longer is the strap on the belt red to represent Monday Night Raw, but it is blue and much more appropriate for Friday evenings.

The Inquisitr recently reported some rumors were flying around that another belt redesign was going to be introduced soon. The last speculation was that it would make its official debut at Survivor Series on Sunday evening, but WWE obviously wanted to get a jump on the reports.

As recapped by the official Twitter account of WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura is no longer carrying around the Intercontinental Title belt with the iconic design. A brand new belt design was introduced on Friday Night SmackDown and the modern age of belts has come to the blue brand.

Nakamura went to the ring along with his friend and associate, Sami Zayn, but it wasn’t for a match. Sami grabbed a mic and cut a promo on how his friend has been so “studly” the last few months, but that he needed something to fit him much better than the belt he has been carrying around.

Zayn took a brand new belt out of the bag he was carrying and replaced the one that Nakamura had on his shoulder. He believes that this guarantees a big victory for his friend this Sunday at Survivor Series when he faces off against the other two mid-card champions of WWE.

As fans can see, the new WWE Intercontinental Championship belt is much different than the classic design that has been used for years.

Loading...

On Sunday night, Shinsuke Nakamura will walk into Survivor Series with his brand new Intercontinental Championship around his waist. His belt isn’t going to be on the line, but he will face off against U.S. Champion AJ Styles and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. At the end of the evening, the brand with the most victories will be able to claim supremacy over the others in WWE.