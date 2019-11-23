Amber Heard Flaunts Toned Belly While Wearing A Crop Top At Last Night’s Puma x Balmain Event

Aquaman actress Amber Heard stepped out in support of her fellow actress and friend, Cara Delevingne, to attend the Puma x Balmain launch event yesterday in Los Angeles.

Amber wore a crop top with the Balmain name emblazoned across the chest along with the Puma logo beneath it. While the shirt is technically a crop top, due to its tight fit, it might be better described as a black sports bra with golden accents. It shows off several inches of the actress’s fit stomach. Amber paired the snazzy crop top with an equally appealing velvet blazer.

The actress added a pop of additional color to the outfit by wearing a pair of red sequined pants. Lengthy metallic black stripes run down the sides of each pant leg. Life & Style shared a few additional photos of Amber that show her outfit in full along with some of the other celebrities in attendance.

To complement the chic ensemble, Amber wore her long blond hair in messy waves and adorned herself with several gold necklaces layered over top of one another. In regards to her make-up selection, Amber decided on a muted palette for her eyes. Her lips are the standout feature as the actress is seen rocking a bright red lip and the pink rouge.

In her Instagram post, she is standing in front of a wall dedicated to Cara’s latest collaboration with Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. Cara and Olivier are old friends. Their new clothing line was one of last night’s main attractions.

Cara liked Amber’s post, and so did more than 100,000 of Amber’s 3.8 million followers. Fans showed their love for the picture in the comments section. Many of her fans appreciated the sporty look on Amber, who often dresses in more glamorous outfits.

“You look great in that style too,” complimented one fan. They also added a smiley face emoji.

“YOU ROCKED IT!!!” exclaimed a second user.

“Wow you look absolutely beautiful & you look amazing @amberheard,” fawned a third admirer.

Heard was among several celebrities who attended the event and shared photos from the evening on social media.

Cara posted several special photos from the evening in celebration of her and Olivier’s official release date. The Inquisitr previously reported that The Babysitter actress Bella Thorne also shared a sultry photo of herself and Cara posing together in the sporty clothing. Both women look ravishing in their Puma x Balmain outfits, and Bella even gave a shoutout to Cara’s girlfriend Ashley Benson in her caption.