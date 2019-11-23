Cuban Fitness Model Lisa Morales Shows Off Toned Lower Body In Shiny High-Waisted Leggings On Instagram

Fitness model Lisa Morales is flaunting her incredibly toned lower body in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the Cuban bombshell appears to be walking around an art gallery in shiny black, high-waisted leggings that are accentuating her muscular legs. She’s wearing a white tank top tucked into the eye-catching pants, and she accessorized her look with strappy black sandals. Lisa’s dark brown hair tumbles down past her shoulders in loose curls and she’s rocking smoky eye makeup and pink lipstick.

In the caption, Lisa revealed that the pants are from Fashion Nova and that the post is an ad for the company. While she didn’t disclose the name of the design in the caption, she told a fan in the comments section that they’re called the Teyana leggings.

The pants retail for $24.99 on the brand’s website, and according to the product description, they’re made from a lightweight stretch fabric designed to replicate the look of leather. The leggings are also available in burgundy.

In the comments, Lisa’s fans seemed captivated by the photos of her, and multiple commenters seemed to insinuate that her beauty eclipsed the art in the background.

“She is the masterpiece,” one person wrote.

“You’re the only art piece I see,” another admirer added.

“You may be in a room full of art but your beauty outshines everything in the room,” a third commented.

Loading...

The Teyana leggings got lots of attention from the commenters as well with several fans specifically complimenting the way the pants looked on her body.

“Those pants look like they were painted on by Picasso himself,” wrote Lisa’s husband, Jason Duke. “But then I would have to kill him great art or not.”

This isn’t the first time that Lisa has worn leggings on her Instagram page, but she usually sports them in videos and photos where she’s working out. In the previous post, she was wearing a pair of blue leggings and a black sports bra as she struggled to maintain her balance on a Bosu ball. The video has been viewed over 95,000 times since it was posted on September 4.

The Cuban fitness model also wore another legging-and-sports-bra combo in red as she trained her legs at a squat machine during a video she posted on October 16. The clip has racked up close to 160,000 views and over 560 comments since it was posted last month.