‘One Piece’ Chapter 963 Spoilers, Recap: Oden Joining Whitebeard Pirates

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “Becoming Samurai,” featured the first time Lord Kozuki Oden met the late Emperor Edward Newgate and the Whitebeard Pirates. Upon learning about their presence in the Land of Wano, Oden immediately headed to the location of the Whitebeard Pirates. However, despite welcoming Emperor Whitebeard with an attack, it seems like Oden really didn’t have any intention of fighting the pirates and had other reasons why he decided to meet them.

One Piece Chapter 963 showed the arrival of the Whitebeard Pirates in the Land of Wano. The Whitebeard Pirates experienced plenty of unpleasant things before they entered the mysterious country. Aside from the extreme and varying weather surrounding the island, the Whitebeard Pirates also needed to climb the waterfall to reach the Land of Wano. On their way to the entrance, some of the members of the Whitebeard Pirates went missing and their ship, the Moby Dick, took massive damage that would take a week to repair.

Most people got scared after learning that pirates arrived in the Land of Wano. However, Oden was different. When he heard about the pirate group, he went to the coast alone to meet them. The report claimed that the huge pirate ship was stranded in Itachi Harbor and based on their appearances, their members all looked pretty strong. Knowing Oden’s personality, his retainers tried to stop him, but they were already late.

One Piece Chapter 963 featured Oden making it to the location of the Whitebeard Pirates. With his strong Observation Haki, Emperor Whitebeard sensed Oden coming towards his direction and asked his subordinates to step back. Oden crossed swords with Whitebeard, but it’s not his incredible power that surprised him but the words that came out from his mouth. After introducing himself, Oden asked Emperor Whitebeard to let him board his ship.

Loading...

For fans who watched One Piece from start, they are definitely aware that Oden managed to sail with the Whitebeard Pirates, together with his attendants Nekomamushi and Inuarashi. It was revealed by the two Mink leaders in one of the episodes of One Piece Zou Arc. However, Oden didn’t become a permanent member of the Whitebeard Pirates.

Inuarashi revealed that aside from the Moby Dick, they also boarded other ships, including the Oro Jackson which belonged to the late Pirate King Gol D. Roger and the Roger Pirates. Oden went on different adventures when he left the Land of Wano and he was one of the few people who reached the island of Raftel and discovered the secrets of the world.