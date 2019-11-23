Bella Thorne Poses With Cara Delevingne In Hot New Boxing Shot: ‘First Round: Knock Out’

Bella Thorne‘s most recent social media share is driving her Instagram followers crazy. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Thorne regularly shares photos and videos of her famous friends on her page, and today was certainly no exception. In the stunning new snapshot, the actress can be seen posing with pal Cara Delevingne, and both ladies look absolutely flawless.

In the caption of the shot, Thorne told fans that the first round was a knockout while noting that they’re missing Delevingne’s girlfriend, Ashley Benson. In the photo, she posed with a metal wall just at her back while she sits behind Delevingne. The actress looked directly into the camera, putting her legs around Delevingne and her hands on her shoulders. The social media sensation sizzled in leather knee-high boots and a black tank top. She wore her long, dyed locks down and slightly waved with a black Balmain beanie on top. Thorne also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included winged eyeliner, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Just in front of her sat Delevingne, who wore her long locks slicked back in a high ponytail while also sporting a gorgeous application of makeup like her friend. The model’s abs were on full display in a pair of mesh leggings, as she completed the look with a pair of black boxing gloves that had gold Balmain logos on the front.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already earning Thorne a ton of attention from her fans, with over 159,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let the ladies know that they look amazing while countless others raved over the killer figures. A few more had no words and commented using their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart.

“Seriously you’re so amazing,” one of Thorne’s fans commented on the sexy new shot, adding a few heart emoji.

“The two hottest women in the world all wrapped into one photo, I love it,” a second social media user raved.

“You two would be amazing together,” another Instagram user gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Thorne sizzled in another sexy shot, this time going totally topless in two sizzling shower shots. Even though she was soaking wet, Thorne still looked absolutely beautiful. It comes as no shock that the photo racked up over 1.4 million likes in addition to 6,000-plus comments.