‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers Suggest Cast Member Cheats On Boyfriend Back Home With Famous Brit

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge Season 35.

The Challenge is known just as much for its insane competitions as it is for its drama, and it looks like Season 35 is going to have some serious instances of both. A popular spoiler account for The Challenge on Twitter is reporting that two cast members have hooked up, and it’s causing waves online because one of these players is cheating on a partner back home. It looks like Kailah Casillas and Stephen Bear have formed some sort of romantic and/or intimate relationship on Season 35, which may even have crossed over past filming.

The spoiler account, GamerVev, reported on the hookup on Twitter earlier this week and not many fans were buying it, but now the proof is in the pudding in the form of Instagram stories. At first, those who follow spoilers shot down the rumors since the account previously reported that Nelson Thomas was cheating on Angela Babicz with Dee Ngyuen, a claim that turned out to be false.

Now some of those haters are supporting the Kailah/Bear rumor since the former showed up on the Brit’s Instagram story on Friday afternoon. Bear first shared a photo of Kailah to his story, in which she appeared to be wearing a ring of his in. Bear put fire gifs around the photo, suggesting he was attracted to the reality star, and a later story proved the two were together in London.

While Kailah’s face is not shown in the story, her arm is. Her very unique sleeve tattoo identifies her, and Bear asked his followers if they liked his new sleeve or not. Both Kailah and Bear have been eliminated from Season 35 and it looks like whatever bond they formed during the season has caused them to want to spend more time together.

Not only have fans been participating in the hookup rumors online, but several reality stars have gotten in on the gossip as well. Angela joked that no one should have been worrying about her relationship with Nelson when a real cheater was at large.

Y’all been worried about the wrong relationship all along I- Your sources need to be fired that is all???? — Angela Babicz (@angelababicz) November 22, 2019

Former Challenge veteran Jemmye Carroll also appeared to be tweeting about the drama with a series of gifs saying she didn’t know what was going on, but did say the hook-up was “not a PR” stunt after some fans suggested it was so Kailah and her boyfriend (Mikey P) could appear on Ex on the Beach in the future.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie also commented on the hookup by noting The Challenge was more like Temptation Island. Scheana has been close with Mikey P for years and formed a friendship with Kailah shortly after.

Who knew the Challenge was actually Temptation Island!? Wow. Way to go turning your whole world upside down ???????? — ????️‍????Scheana (@scheana) November 22, 2019

Fans will have to wait until Season 35 debuts next year to see what exactly plays out between Kailah and Bear.