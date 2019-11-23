‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley Files For Divorce From Wife Chrishell

Justin Hartley, 42, and his wife, Chrishell Stause Hartley, 38, are reportedly calling it quits. The move seems sudden, considering the couple was out and about together within the past week.

The This Is Us star filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday to dissolve their union, according to a report from TMZ. Justin, who also played Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless, and Chrishell married two years ago after a two-year engagement. They dated for three years before Justin popped the question. In the legal filing, Justin cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, which is a “dissolution without minor children.”

Since their October, 2017, wedding, Justin and Chrishell have not had any children together. Us Weekly reported that Justin has one daughter from his previous marriage to his Passions co-star, Lindsay Korman, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2014. Justin’s daughter is 15-year-old Isabella. In 2006, Chrishell was engaged to Glee actor Matthew Morrison until they broke things off in 2007.

Earlier this year, Chrishell discussed the possibility of starting a family with her husband with the magazine.

“We don’t know [when] yet,” she admitted at the time. “I have a stepdaughter (Justin has a daughter), so we’ve got our hands full with high school.”

At the same time, Chrishell, who is currently on the NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives, as well as Netflix’s Selling Sunset, talked about how Justin matched up to his on-screen alter ego, Kevin Pearson, as a husband.

“Thank God because he wouldn’t be a very good husband,” she quipped. “There’s parts of Kevin that are good, but I don’t think I’d want to be married to him, you know? So luckily, Kevin gets all of his charm, but I get both. I also get the good husband’s side. So I win!”

Just one week ago, Chrishell posted a gorgeous picture of herself and her husband at the Golden Globe party, and they were both all smiles for the evening, which she reported was an “amazing time.” The realtor often posts pictures of herself with Justin to her social media, and they always appear happy and close. Plus, they attend many red carpet events together.

Recently, Justin had the opportunity to take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show, according to The Inquisitr. Ellen appreciated the excellent job that Justin did in her interview chair, and she praised him on Facebook when she posted a clip from the episode.