Alyssa Milano Rocks Lacy Purple Bra And Matching Hair To Promote Her New Comedy Series

Alyssa Milano revealed that her new Farrelly Brothers series features an impressive cast.

Alyssa Milano has just given her fans a sneak peek at the character she’ll be playing in a new comedy series. On Friday, the Insatiable star took to Instagram to share a photo of one of the revealing outfits that she’ll be wearing, as well as her wild hairstyle.

In the snapshot, the 46-year-old Project Runway All Stars host is rocking a lacy purple push-up bra and a pair of black low-rise jeans. The daring ensemble shows off her flat stomach, voluptuous cleavage, and slender hips. Alyssa’s long, wavy hair has been dyed the same shade of violet as her lingerie top, and she’s wearing it with an extreme side part. Her short fingernails have also been painted purple.

Alyssa’s edgy, rocker-chic look includes multiple accessories. She has a small fake septum ring in her nose, and there are two long silver chain necklaces around her neck. One of them has a chunky ring dangling from it, while the other features a badge-shaped pendant embellished with a star.

Alyssa completed her daring new look with multiple rings on her fingers and a black cuff bracelet on one wrist. Her lips were pale pink while her eye makeup was dark and dramatic. She snapped her photo in front of a mirror using a phone attached to a silver case trimmed with silver studs.

In the caption of her post, Alyssa revealed that she took her stunning selfie while she was in character for her upcoming Quibi comedy series, The Now. She revealed that the show is being directed by Peter and Bobby Farrelly, the masterminds behind comedy classics like Dumb and Dumber and There’s Something About Mary. The cast of The Now will also include Dave Franco, Bill Murray, and Daryl Hannah.

Alyssa wrote that the comedy is “a beautiful reminder of the importance of being present in this moment.” According to Deadline, it will focus on Franco’s character, who decides to live “in the now” after a secret from his past threatens to ruin his future.

Instead of expressing their excitement for Alyssa’s new show, many of the actress’ Instagram followers commented on how amazing she looks.

“You will always be so stunning,” wrote one fan.

“My crush still so beautiful!!” another remarked.

A few fans also mentioned Alyssa’s role as a modern witch on the original Charmed TV series.

“Still just as hot as when you were Phoebe!” read one response to her post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alyssa Milano and one of her Charmed costars, Holly Marie Combs, recently thrilled fans of the show by having a mini-reunion on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. In the caption of her Instagram post, Alyssa made sure to thank those who have continued to follow her career as she embarks on a new role.