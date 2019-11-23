Brittany Cartwright Dazzles In Green Sequined Dress On Instagram

Brittany Cartwright shared a photo of her red carpet moment at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation gala with her Instagram fans today. She rocked a glittering sequined dress for the event, which featured an asymmetrical cut that helped her flaunt her cleavage and toned legs. The ensemble featured a narrow v-cut neckline, with a full sleeve on her left side. Meanwhile, the right side of the dress featured a halter-style cut, with a strap that was barely visible and a large sleeve that offered much volume.

Additionally, the dress featured a high slit on her leg, which visible as she posed with her left leg in front. The fabric cascaded down to the ground, revealing it had a small train. The Vanderpump Rules star completed her look with strappy black sandals. She infused a pop of red color into it with her bright lipstick and matching manicure, as she posed standing up and facing the camera straight-on. She also placed both of her hands on her hips and smiled with her lips closed.

The reality TV star also slicked her hair back into a high bun and accessorized with stud earrings and one ring. Otherwise, she opted to keep things simple with no necklaces or bracelets. She stood in front of a white backdrop that featured a variety of brand logos.

Fans left tons of compliments in the comments section, with many people talking about her outfit.

“That emerald color is gorgeous on you!” gushed a follower.

“That color looks great on you Brit!” exclaimed a fan.

“You look absolutely stunning!” raved an admirer.

“BRITTTTTTANY!!! You are so beautiful love you. Thanks for such a fun get ready party beforehand!!!” wrote a fourth Instagram user, who was seemingly a part of her night.

The Vanderpump Dogs organization was founded by Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd and aims to help better the lives of dogs worldwide. In particular, the duo was inspired to start the nonprofit after learning about the dog meat trade and alleged torture of dogs in Yulin, China, during the Yulin Dog Meat Festival. Hopefully, today’s gala helped to raise the funds they need to continue their work.

Earlier this month, Brittany rocked another sequined number as she attended the 2019 People’s Choice Awards with Jax Taylor. This time, the reality TV star opted for a gold sequined dress with sleeves and a low v-cut neckline. She slicked her hair back into a low ponytail and accessorized with a thin gold necklace that fell into her cleavage.