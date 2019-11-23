Cindy Crawford Goes Topless & Rocks Pixie Cut In Insanely Sexy Throwback Shot

Cindy Crawford‘s most recent throwback has her fans drooling. As those who follow the mother-of-two on Instagram know, Crawford loves to share glimpses of her life with fans, offering plenty of photos and videos that include family shots, as well as shots from her modeling career. In the newest image that was shared on her page, Crawford stunned in a revealing number.

In the gorgeous new black-and-white image, Crawford told her followers that she was having a “blonde moment,” tagging photographer Arthur Elgort in the post. The model stood front and center for the photo op, trading in her long, dark locks for a short blond pixie cut instead. Crawford also rocked a stunning makeup application for the shot, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

While posing in profile, the bombshell put her killer figure on display, going totally topless and covering her chest with what could be her balled up top, or some other form of cloth her hands. Her toned arms and taut tummy were on display while she completed the sexy look with a pair of tight, white leggings. Behind her in the image appeared another woman who was wearing a pair of khaki pants and a patterned top, but Crawford did not specifically share with fans who it was.

The post has only been live on the supermodel’s page for a short time, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 38,000 likes and 240-plus comments. Some of Crawford’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks stunning, while countless others raved over the topless aspect of the shot. A few other social media users had no words for the gorgeous social media share and simply commented using emoji rather than words.

“Great photo, you look like a Greek Goddess,” one fan chimed in, adding a heart emoji instead.

“You’re the most beautiful woman in the world,” a second follower added.

“You looked good in blond too,” another Instagram user raved, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Beautiful then, and beautiful now,” one more wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another sexy outfit, this time in a more current video post. In the short clip, Crawford gave fans a glimpse into her workout routine as she ran a large set of stairs in leggings and a tight long sleeve T-shirt. It comes as no shock that the photo earned the bombshell over 600 comments and 500,000-plus views.